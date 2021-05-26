QALO and Tile partner to create QALO TraQ, a line of Bluetooth-enabled trackable dog ID tags

"We love dogs, and we love solving problems for our community, so we wanted to create an affordable, reliable way of keeping track of your dog," said Gregg Angier, CEO of QALO. "As the leading Bluetooth tracking company, Tile is the perfect partner to deliver the technology that powers QALO TraQ, and help us continue to give pup parents everywhere greater peace of mind."

Most pet owners would agree their dog is a member of the family, but it's impossible to keep an eye on them at all times. Almost half of dogs who go missing are found locally[2], so dog ID tags play an important role in ensuring a dog is returned safely to its owner, but that's not always enough. That's why QALO and Tile have created an affordable, lightweight solution that will help locate your dog with up to two years of battery life.

Simply add QALO TraQ to your dog's collar, download the free Tile mobile app, and rest easy knowing you can find your dog nearby, whether they found a new hiding spot inside the house or in the backyard. Tile will play a pleasant tune to help find your furry friend, or opt for silent finding using the Proximity Meter in the app. If your dog is outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view their most recent location[3] or enlist the safe and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search. The Tile Network is powered by Tile app users, as well as Network extenders like Xfinity and Amazon Sidewalk[4] - with features live in the US beginning June 14th. These devices will locate your QALO TraQ and securely ping you your pet's most recent location, offering helpful indicators as to where your pet may be wandering and greatly increasing the odds of a successful search.

"For nearly a decade, we've helped millions of people locate lost items and have heard time and again from customers who have loved using Tile trackers for their pets," said CJ Prober, CEO at Tile. "Our own customer testimonials prove many people are looking for a lightweight, affordable solution they can set and forget, so embedding our finding technology into a dog tag just made sense, and given QALO's legacy of creating ultra-durable, stylish dog ID tags that meet the needs of dog lovers and dogs alike, it was clear they were the right partner."

QALO TraQ tags are encased in QALO's ultra-durable, jingle-free silicone that is a welcome respite for pup parents from constantly clinking tags, and easy on dogs' sensitive ears. Other key features include:

Five striking styles, all inspired by QALO's best-selling dog ID tag range

Customizable with name and contact information

Waterproof for up to an hour, maximum depth up to one meter, so it's ready for anything the weather or your dog can throw at it

Two-year non-replaceable battery, so you can set it and forget it

Up to 200 ft. Bluetooth range

Works with the Tile app on iOS and Android

Lightweight and comfortable at 0.4 ounces

Can be added directly to your favorite collar

QALO TraQ tags retail at $49.95 including customization. Launching alongside QALO TraQ is a new dog capsule collection of ultra-tough, odor-free, and easy to clean silicone leashes, collars, and bowls, available a la carte or bundled with a QALO TraQ tag. To learn more about the options available, visit qalo.com/pages/qalo-traq .

About QALO

Founded in 2013, we started life as pioneers of the silicone wedding ring, inspired by the belief that you should never have to choose between your own safety and comfort, and showing your commitment to the one you love. That's why we spent years creating ultra durable, 100% safe silicone rings that are also so flexible and lightweight, you'll barely realize you're wearing them. Today, we make a range of active lifestyle products, all purpose-designed to remove the barriers that get in your way, and help you through life's adventures. Because you should never have to compromise on the things that matter most. To learn more about QALO, please visit QALO.com .

QALO is part of Win Brands Group (Win), a leading owner of product-focused, consumer brands that deliver happiness and incredible experiences to their customers. In addition to QALO, Win's portfolio also includes Homesick (scented candles and home fragrances), and Gravity (science-backed weighted blankets and sleep wellness products).

About Tile

Locating millions of unique items every day, Tile™ gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to devices in multiple form factors for every use case, Tile works with over 20 partners leveraging its finding technology across audio, travel, wearables and PC categories. Recently awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

[1] " The Year Of The Pandemic Pet ." Rover.com, January 2021

[2] " Lost Pet Statistics ." LostPetResearch.com, March 2019

[3] Tile's most recent location represents the last known location that your Tile was connected to your mobile device. When that connection is lost, either by closing the Tile app or by exceeding the Bluetooth range and connection to your Tile, your app will immediately record the last time and place your Tile and mobile device were connected to each other on the map in the app.

[4] Compatible Echo devices will securely search for Tiles when opted into Amazon Sidewalk. See here for more information on Amazon Sidewalk.

