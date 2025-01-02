QALO Launches QRNT Ring: Advanced Health Tracking Meets Everyday Accessibility

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QALO, the pioneer of silicone rings designed for active lifestyles, has unveiled their latest innovation: the QRNT (pronounced "Current"). Building on its reputation for creating durable and comfortable products, QALO has now combined its signature silicone material with advanced health-tracking technology to introduce a product that empowers everyone to take small but impactful steps toward better health—all at an accessible price point.

The QRNT (an acronym that stands for QALO Ring with NanoTechnology) offers a comprehensive suite of health-tracking features, including heart rate, SpO2, HRV, sleep stages, stress levels, and more, all accessible through a free app with zero subscription costs. To enhance the user experience, QALO is introducing interchangeable silicone "QRNT Covers" that can be swapped out to match your outfit or mood, providing scratch-protection, additional comfort, and an opportunity for personalization.

"Since revolutionizing the silicone ring market, QALO has been committed to creating products that seamlessly integrate into active, everyday lives," said Jacob Brewer, President of WIN Brand Group, owners of the QALO brand. "With the QRNT Ring, we're excited to bring a quality product at a price that is more approachable. By combining our signature silicone material with leading-edge technology, we've created a product that embodies our vision of making personalized style and wellness accessible for all."

QALO has extensive plans for the future of the QRNT, with a roadmap of new features already in development. The launch of the QRNT is just the first step toward QALO's goal to bring personalized wellness to everyone.

Priced at $189.99, the QRNT delivers advanced health-tracking technology at a fraction of the cost of other wearables, ensuring accessibility for both fitness enthusiasts and those just beginning their wellness journey. Whether you're looking to improve sleep, monitor stress levels, or track workouts, the QRNT inspires meaningful improvements, each and every day. Learn more at https://qalo.com/pages/smart-ring-lp .

QALO has been a trusted leader in creating durable, comfortable silicone rings that cater to active lifestyles. Founded on the principles of practical wellness, durability, and everyday improvement, QALO continues to innovate with products like the QRNT, bringing health and balance into reach for everyone. For more information about the QRNT Ring, visit www.qalo.com or follow QALO on Instagram at @QALO.

