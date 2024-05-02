QANDA Named to TIME's Inaugural List of the World's Top EdTech Companies in 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathpresso, creator of Asia's leading learning app, QANDA, today announced that it has been recognized by TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies in 2024 . Presented by TIME and Statista Inc., this accolades acknowledges companies that exhibit financial strength and significant industry impact.

"We are honored that TIME has recognized QANDA for its commitment to transforming learning journeys through AI," said Jake Yongjae Lee, CEO of Mathpresso. "This achievement underscores the impact of our work and dedication in delivering personalized education around the globe."

This inaugural list was developed by TIME magazine in collaboration with the global market research firm Statista, selecting the most innovative and financially robust companies in the edtech sector. From an initial pool of 7,000 companies, only the top 250 with the highest scores were selected.

QANDA, Mathpresso's flagship app, stands as the largest AI-powered learning platform in Asia. It integrates OCR and LLM technologies to offer comprehensive solutions and study guides. This strategic approach has created a self-enforcing data flywheel, now boasting over 90 million registered users and processing between 4 and 8 million inquiries daily. 90% of its users are from outside Korea, with significant user bases in Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. To date, Mathpresso has secured $130 million in funding from investors including Google, ByteDance, Samsung Ventures, SBVA, Goodwater, and GGV Capital.

In March, Mathpresso launched Cramify, its first product aimed at the U.S. market, previously known as Prep.Pie. This generative AI-powered study tool is designed to enhance exam preparation for college students in the U.S. Integrating QANDA's core technology, Cramify offers a highly personalized learning experience to boost study efficiency. Currently available by subscription at USC and UCLA, Cramify is set for expansion to other West Coast universities in the first half of the year and a nationwide rollout by year's end.

Mathpresso is also a developer of MathGPT, a math-specific large language model that broke the world record in various mathematical benchmarks last December.

To learn more about Mathpresso, visit https://mathpresso.com/en .

About QANDA(Mathpresso)

Seoul-based edtech startup Mathpresso(QANDA) operates the AI-powered learning platform, QANDA. The app has gained 10 million monthly active users globally including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Leveraging QANDA's vast database and traffic, Mathpresso plans to integrate its LLM-based AI tutor into its vertical services, including QANDA Tutor for tablet-based individual tutoring, and QANDA B2B & B2G SaaS, ensuring a deeply personalized educational experience for all students. Since 2015, Mathpresso has secured investments from Google, ByteDance, SBVA, and Samsung Venture Investment.

SOURCE Mathpresso