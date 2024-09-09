QANDA Opens First U.S. Office to Support Expansion of Their US Product, Cramify

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathpresso, the operator of Asia's leading learning app QANDA, announced today the opening of its first U.S. office in Berkeley, California. This strategic move coincides with the burgeoning presence of their new U.S.-targeted product, Cramify, as the company aims to accelerate its growth in the North American market.

Launched in March, Cramify is a generative AI-powered study tool designed to enhance exam and coursework preparation. Leveraging QANDA's core engine, Cramify allows students to upload their study materials and receive a comprehensive preparation package tailored to their exam needs. The platform offers two key features: the Study Summarizer, which condenses key content, and the Question Solver, which provides instant solutions based on the students' own course materials. Cramify, available through a monthly subscription, has its strongest user base among university students in the United States and is currently used in over 30 countries. Since its launch, the platform has achieved 360% growth in signups within two months.

"The establishment of our new U.S. office underscores our commitment to fostering personalized education and innovation in North America's tech and academic epicenter," said Jake Yongjae Lee, CEO and co-founder of Mathpresso.

Cramify is Mathpresso's first U.S.-targeted product, created by the powerhouse behind Asia's top learning app, QANDA. Leveraging state-of-the-art optical character recognition (OCR) and large language model (LLM) technologies, QANDA recognizes text and mathematical equations from photos, providing detailed solutions and customized content. This approach has created a self-enforcing data flywheel, driving significant global traffic, particularly in Asia. Since its launch, QANDA has amassed over 95 million registered users across more than 50 countries, with 90% of its user base located outside Korea, with predominant clusters in Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Every day, approximately 4 million photos are uploaded on QANDA worldwide.

In January, Mathpresso leveraged its exclusive datasets to develop MathGPT, a math-specific large language model that set world records in various mathematical benchmarks last December.

To date, the company has raised $130 million from investors, including Google, ByteDance, Samsung Ventures, SBVA, Goodwater, and GGV Capital. Mathpresso has also been recognized twice as 'Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps of a16z (Andreessen Horowitz),' becoming the first Korean edtech service to be listed. The company now operates five overseas offices in Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the U.S.

About QANDA(Mathpresso)

Seoul-based edtech startup Mathpresso(QANDA) operates the AI-powered learning platform, QANDA. The app has gained 10 million monthly active users globally including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Leveraging QANDA's vast database and traffic, Mathpresso plans to integrate its LLM-based AI tutor into its vertical services, including QANDA Tutor for tablet-based individual tutoring, and QANDA B2B & B2G SaaS, ensuring a deeply personalized educational experience for all students. Since 2015, Mathpresso has secured investments from Google, ByteDance, Samsung Venture Investment, and SBVA.

About Cramify

At Cramify, we believe in redefining how students approach studying. As a web-based platform, we transform the college experience by providing personalized study materials tailored specifically for exams. Our goal is to create a clear, focused path that allows students to concentrate on their academics without feeling overwhelmed by other commitments. We believe studying should be both meaningful and efficient, ensuring that students not only excel in their exams but also enhance their overall learning experience with Cramify, making the most of their time and effort.

