Q'Apel Medical Announces CE Mark Approval for Armadillo SelectFlex™ Neurovascular Access System

Patented SelectFlex™ Technology allows operators to achieve the ideal balance of trackability and support on demand to navigate complex neurovasculature

System enables biaxial approach, regardless of access site, to eliminate complexity and cost of conventional conﬁgurations

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical (Q'Apel), a privately held medical device company focused on revolutionizing neurovascular interventions, today announced it has received CE mark certiﬁcation for its Armadillo SelectFlex™ Neurovascular Access System. The ﬁrst-of-its-kind 7F system features the patented SelectFlex™ Technology and is indicated for the introduction of interventional devices into the neurovasculature.

"Neurovascular access can be extremely challenging. The tortuous anatomy requires ﬂexibility to navigate the tight twists and turns, however, ﬂexible access catheters tend to lack the support and stability required for device delivery once positioned," commented Pascal Jabbour, MD, FAANS, FACS, FAHA, The Angela and Richard T. Clark Distinguished Professor of Neurological Surgery and Radiology, Division Chief of Neurovascular Surgery & Endovascular Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. "Armadillo provides a one-and-done solution that simpliﬁes access procedures. It is designed to place full control in the hands of the operator as it allows users to transform the catheter from highly trackable to highly supportive as needed throughout the procedure with the simple injection or withdrawal of just 0.2cc of saline."

The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlex™ Technology delivers the versatility required for physicians to conﬁdently tackle a wide range of neurovascular interventions. Regardless of access site, the low-proﬁle 7F catheter enables a biaxial approach to accelerate delicate interventions and eliminate the complexity and cost of conventional tri-axial conﬁgurations.

"The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlex™ Technology addresses the shortcomings of currently available neurovascular access catheters. We believe it provides a novel option that allows hospitals to standardize device usage, decrease inventory constraints and reduce cost per procedure," stated Jodie Fam, CEO of Q'Apel Medical. "I thank our incredible team for their efforts to achieve this critical milestone. We look forward to building upon Armadillo's U.S. commercial success as we prepare to expand our international portfolio and deliver this meaningful solution to the European market, and others, in the coming months."

Q'Apel Medical is revolutionizing neurovascular interventions. Inspired by the evolving needs of our customers, our novel approach allows us to solve clinical challenges where others fall short. We are up for the task, the more complex the better. Our team thrives on creating high quality uniquely engineered products, designed in partnership with neurovascular specialists, that address what is needed right now, yet with the versatility to focus on what is coming next. For more information, visit www.qapelmedical.com .

