Q'Apel Medical Announces Move to New Headquarters Facility in Fremont, CA

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical, Inc., an innovative neurovascular company specializing in developing and commercializing novel access device technology for vascular interventions, announced today that it will relocate its existing headquarters into a new building at 4245 Technology Dr, Fremont, CA, 94538. The 35,000 square foot facility accommodates current and future growth and will enhance employees' work experience and consolidate operations. The new location features unique workspaces and a 10,000 square foot clean room.

"We are thrilled to be moving into a new headquarters. This new location will help us centralize Q'Apel employees in one exclusive Q'Apel Medical building, which will support innovation and collaboration," said Q'Apel's Chief Executive Officer, King Nelson. "Our new space will give us the capability and capacity to better serve our national customers while preparing for our expansion into international markets," said Nelson.

"This new building provides us an open floor plan that we have built out to suit our needs and our growth. Strategically, the new building locates R&D and Manufacturing under the same roof and will accelerate our introduction of new products already in the pipeline. We are excited to have found a space that supports not only our increase in manufacturing but also the needs of our employees," said Ken Peartree, Chief Operating Officer at Q'Apel.

Q'Apel Medical products are already being utilized in over 185 hospital systems nationwide. This move supports Q'Apel's plans to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity, add additional head count, and expand their product portfolio. In addition, the company is in the process of acquiring CE certification, which will allow expansion into Europe later this year.

About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical leverages highly innovative technologies to help physicians overcome their challenges concerning the delivery of successful neurovascular procedures. The company's portfolio comprises two core products, the Walrus Balloon Guide Catheter (BGC) system, and the Wahoo Control™ Catheter hybrid access system. Q'Apel's Walrus BGC is specifically designed to assist doctors in performing mechanical thrombectomy procedures on stroke patients. Unlike existing balloon guide catheter products, the Walrus BGC has unmatched trackability, as well as a larger lumen which allows for the delivery of complex therapies and large bore stroke aspiration catheters. The Wahoo Control™ Catheter is a dual-mode hybrid access system, providing two distinct operational modes - Tracking Mode and Support Mode. The physician controls the change of modes at any given moment during a clinical case. The hybrid nature of Wahoo reduces the need for multiple catheters in challenging procedures.

