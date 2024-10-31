Q'Apel Medical Appoints Jay Hallinan as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned medical device executive to lead global commercial execution

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical (Q'Apel), a private medical device company focused on revolutionizing neurovascular interventions, announced today the appointment of seasoned medical device executive Jay Hallinan as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Hallinan will lead the company's global sales and marketing organization, oversee Q'Apel's commercial strategy and drive revenue growth across Q'Apel's expanding product portfolio.

"I am excited to join Q'Apel at this important time as the company looks to amplify its commercial activities," commented Hallinan. "The team has developed an impressive portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of clinicians performing delicate neurovascular interventions. I look forward to working together to accelerate our commercial efforts and build a solid foundation for future growth."

With over two decades in the medical device industry, Hallinan brings extensive sales and management experience. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of North America for Stryker where he was responsible for the regional sales strategy and structure, new business development, contract negotiation and market position. Prior to that position, Hallinan held commercial positions of increasing responsibility within Stryker's organization as well as leadership positions with Boston Scientific and Medtronic. He also served as CEO of Tenex Health. Hallinan is a graduate of the University of Georgia and received his M.B.A. from the McColl School of Business at Queens College.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jay to the Q'Apel team. He is a strong leader with a proven track record of commercial success which will be critical as we look to expand our portfolio and strengthen the company's position within the neurovascular market," commented Jodie Fam, CEO of Q'Apel Medical. "With a focused discipline on execution, Jay's expertise will add tremendous value and makes him an ideal fit to spearhead our commercial operations."

About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical is revolutionizing neurovascular interventions. Inspired by the evolving needs of our customers, our novel approach allows us to solve clinical challenges where others fall short. We are up for the task, the more complex the better. Our team thrives on creating high quality uniquely engineered products, designed in partnership with neurovascular specialists, that address what is needed right now, yet with the versatility to focus on what is coming next. For more information, visit www.qapelmedical.com.

