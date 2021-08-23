Q'Apel Medical Launches Armadillo - a New Radial Artery Access Platform to Meet the Needs of Physicians and Patients

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical, Inc., an innovative neurovascular company specializing in developing and commercializing novel access device technology for vascular interventions, announced today the launch of the Armadillo Radial Access System, the latest application of the SelectFlex™ technology and part of the SelectFlex™Family of Neurovascular access systems. The Armadillo Radial Access System addresses the needs of both physicians and patients in a growing trend to move from femoral artery access to radial artery access. Radial artery access has been the preferred method of access in cardiovascular procedures for decades sighting improved safety profiles and increased comfort for patients. As the demand for radial artery access in neurovascular procedures increases, Q'Apel has positioned itself to lead the way. Armadillo is a radial platform of access catheters specifically designed to address the needs and challenges of radial access.

"More Neurointerventionalists are converting to TRA due to the safety profile of this type of access and patient satisfaction," said Pascal M. Jabbour MD, FAANS, FAHA, Distinguished Professor of Neurological Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Philadelphia.

"With the launch of Armadillo, we find ourselves at the forefront of technological innovations that can bring a paradigm shift in the neurovascular industry. At Q'Apel, everything comes back to the clinicians we serve. From our earliest beginnings, we have built tools not merely out of curiosity but out of demand. We have seen and heard the shortcomings doctors face with other products out there—and we are exceptionally focused on creating solutions that work," said King Nelson, CEO of Q'Apel Medical.

"The Armadillo radial platform was designed to do more with less. It offers stable access with fewer catheters and a lower profile than a typical 8F Tri-Axial setup. The key features and benefits of this design can help make a challenging case easier," says Jeff Krolik, CTO of Q'Apel Medical.

Q'Apel Medical products are already being utilized in over 185 hospital systems nationwide. Q'Apel is in the process of significantly increasing its manufacturing capacity and just recently announced moving into a 35,000 square foot facility to accommodate the growth. In addition, the company is in the process of acquiring CE certification, which will allow Q'Apel to expand into Europe later this year.

Q'Apel Medical leverages highly innovative technologies to help physicians overcome their challenges concerning the delivery of successful neurovascular procedures. The company's portfolio comprises two core products, the Walrus Balloon Guide Catheter (BGC) system, and the Wahoo Control™ Catheter hybrid access system. Q'Apel's Walrus BGC is specifically designed to assist doctors in performing mechanical thrombectomy procedures on stroke patients. Unlike existing balloon guide catheter products, the Walrus BGC has unmatched trackability, as well as a larger lumen which allows for the delivery of complex therapies and large bore stroke aspiration catheters. The Wahoo Control™ Catheter is a dual-mode hybrid access system, providing two distinct operational modes - Tracking Mode and Support Mode. The physician controls the change of modes at any given moment during a clinical case. The hybrid nature of Wahoo reduces the need for multiple catheters in challenging procedures.

