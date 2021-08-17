Qardio announces QardioDirect; the end-to-end Remote Patient Monitoring and telehealth service to manage chronic care patients.

QardioDirect is an all-inclusive service for RPM that works seamlessly with both patient and doctor. Qardio delivers device kits directly to the patient after prescription, and our team also provides one-to-one onboarding support for patients enrolled onto the platform to assist in adoption and compliance. Using Qardio's range of devices, the patient can measure and record a full range of physiological parameters. As part of the service, doctors have access to the clinical portal, enabling clinicians to focus on the efficient triage and management of large patient populations.

With QardioDirect, healthcare providers can deliver full 360 care for patients in a wide range of chronic conditions including: hypertension, congestive heart failure, obesity, kidney disease, diabetes, post-surgical care and more. The platform also automates the billing process and is easily integrated with EHRs and other digital health platforms.

Qardio's Executive Chairman Marcus Barkham added "QardioDirect removes all of the pain from delivering RPM. We enable clinicians to keep their focus where it is needed most, the treatment and management of their patients. The simplicity of our solutions ensure adherence to the program and long-term patient compliance. We are proud to deliver a service that offers such significant clinical and financial benefits to healthcare providers around the globe."

QardioDirect user Dr. Tro Kalayjian, from Dr. Tro's Medical Weight Loss and Direct Primary Care says "The quality of data is important. If there's a worry, we're able to address it immediately. With the help of Qardio, we are a highly connected office, as we are reaching people that want more involvement."

About Qardio

Qardio is a medical technology company that operates at the intersection of cardiology and remote monitoring. Qardio's suite of solutions provide improved outcomes for care providers and their patients across a range of care modalities via improved workflows and diagnostic yields, reduced cost, and ease of use. Founded in 2012, Qardio's primary mission is to improve outcomes for adults living with a chronic heart condition, through simplified monitoring and diagnosis. QardioDirect, the remote patient monitoring service is equally suited to primary care and to discrete applications in hypertension, cardiovascular disease, obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, post-surgical care and other chronic care conditions. Our award-winning solutions are available via medical channels and select consumer channels, to deliver the greatest impact. Learn more at www.qardiomd.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Qardio, Inc.