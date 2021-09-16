Qardio Announces the First Remote Patient Monitoring System to Include a Cardiac Monitoring Service in a Single, Intuitive Platform

QardioDirect (Qardio's all-inclusive service for RPM) now includes ambulatory Cardiac monitoring to help diagnose atrial fibrillation along with a large range of other arrhythmias. Multiple short duration recordings can identify symptomatic and asymptomatic periods of cardiac activity. Then as a more detailed analysis is needed, a full 24/48 hours Holter analysis can be prescribed with rapid turnaround and reporting. QardioDirect empowers clinicians to manage a full range of cardiovascular conditions in a fast, accurate and scalable solution.

Qardio's Holter monitor, QardioCore, is the most patient-friendly Holter device available. No skin preparation is needed, there are no gels, no patches, and no wires, which provides optimum patient comfort. This ensures high patient compliance and high diagnostic yields, which results in better patient outcomes.

QardioDirect user George Fahnbulleh from Gold Canyon Internal Medicine, Arizona said, "Thanks to Qardio, we've been able to catch at least three patients who had heart arrhythmias. We were then able to send them immediately to a cardiologist. The benefits of using QardioDirect are phenomenal." George Fahnbulleh, Gold Canyon Internal Medicine, AZ

Qardio's Co-Founder, Rosario Iannella says, "Qardio's history of innovation continues as we launch RPM & Holter analysis services in a single, unified workflow. QardioDirect is the only platform that enables practitioners to remotely identify changes in the patient baselines across multiple key vital signs and also diagnose a wide range of cardiac arrhythmias."

QardioDirect with ECG is the future of RPM and Qardio are proud to be the pioneers of this exciting move in RPM history.

About Qardio

Qardio is a medical technology company that operates at the intersection of cardiology and remote monitoring. Qardio's suite of solutions provide improved outcomes for care providers and their patients across a range of care modalities via improved workflows and diagnostic yields, reduced cost, and ease of use. Founded in 2012, Qardio's primary mission is to improve outcomes for adults living with a chronic heart condition, through simplified monitoring and diagnosis. QardioDirect, the remote patient monitoring service is equally suited to primary care and to discrete applications in hypertension, cardiovascular disease, obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, post-surgical care and other chronic care conditions. Our award-winning solutions are available via medical channels and select consumer channels, to deliver the greatest impact. Learn more at www.qardiomd.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Qardio, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.qardio.com/qardiomd/

