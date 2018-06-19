Qardio Brings its Smart Remote Monitoring Solution to Greenway Health's EHR Platform

Addressing the growing market needs, Greenway Health doctors can now utilize the QardioMD platform in conjunction with their EHR system, and have their patient data and files seamlessly synced between both platforms. As a part of the solution, doctors can provide their patients with Qardio's medical-grade products such as wireless blood pressure monitors and smart scales and body analyzers, so patients can easily be monitored outside the doctor's office. This new integration gives Greenway doctors an opportunity to grow their practices and revenues, and offer better care.

"We're pleased to partner with Qardio through the Marketplace to enable our customers to easily evaluate and select solutions such as Qardio's that support their success in care delivery," said Greg Shilling, Greenway VP of Corporate Development.

QardioMD platform increases practice efficiency by reducing routine visits, adding contextual patient health data to drive better health outcomes, and supporting preventative and chronic care management reimbursable under new CPT codes.

"The QardioMD remote monitoring solution is part of our commitment to preventative health and is a revolutionary tool to help doctors using the Greenway platforms to work more efficiently, grow their practices and offer better care. Doctors get faster and more efficient access to remote monitoring that fits easily in their daily workflow," said Martina Janeckova, VP of Business Development. "Moreover, with new CPT 99091 code now reimbursing doctors for remote care, doctors get paid for working smarter too."

The QardioMD remote monitoring solution is available to Greenway Health doctors via Greenway Marketplace at www.greenwayhealth.com/marketplace/qardiomd. Doctors using other EHR systems can learn more at www.QardioMD.com.

About Qardio:

Qardio is a leading digital health company with the mission to give the world easier, smarter and better heart health through technology. Qardio's award-winning products are powered by elegant design, innovative technology and smart data analytics. For more information, visit www.getqardio.com and www.QardioMD.com.

