Qardio Brings the Power of its Digital Health Solutions to Doctors Interested in Billing for Remote Care

Qardio's remote monitoring platform empowers patients with an intuitive app and connected, award-winning devices that are proven to drive unprecedented patient engagement. Patients data is synced to the QardioMD dashboard where it's organized in an easy and actionable way. QardioMD connects seamlessly with existing EHRs, and physicians have access to time tracking tools to expedite reimbursement of claims.

"The success of remote monitoring starts and ends with an engaged patient that measures frequently and provides doctors with medically accurate data they can trust," said Rosario Iannella, CTO of Qardio. "This is what Qardio does best. Our users measure blood pressure three times more often than other BP monitor owners and they stay engaged for periods of time unprecedented in the health industry."

Already doctors nationwide are providing remote care to their patients. A study estimated that the number of remotely monitored patients will reach 50.2 million in the next four years. Qardio's latest offering gives these doctors a convenient way to increase their profitability on a meaningful scale and bill for multiple CPT codes while improving patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

"QardioMD can be setup in a matter of minutes with zero upfront investment, and it eliminates all frictions for physicians to provide remote monitoring and care. It is a tangible opportunity to enhance care while growing reimbursement revenues," said Martina Janeckova, VP of Business Development at Qardio. "Doctors not exploring these opportunities are missing out on significant profits and might not have the chance later on as a patient with multiple doctors can only select one provider to get reimbursed under these codes."

Remote monitoring with Qardio is particularly suitable for patients with chronic conditions who usually require frequent routine check-ups and long-term care. As more adults develop these conditions earlier in life, new technology-driven solutions such as Qardio's allow access to high-quality care in a better way for both the patient and the doctor.

