Qatar Airways Announces Investment In JetSuite, Inc.

With this investment in JetSuite, Inc., Qatar Airways will help fuel the growth of JetSuite's private aviation business, which currently focuses on light and very light jets. The investment extends to JetSuiteX, the sibling company to JetSuite, further accelerating the expansion of its acclaimed semi-private air service on the U.S. West Coast and beyond. JetSuiteX fills a niche in underserved short haul markets and small airports, and enjoys a Net Promoter Score over 90, higher than the major U.S. airlines. JetSuiteX operates its fleet of Embraer 135 aircraft from private terminals in California and Nevada, with no lines, no waiting and no stress, at a price competitive with commercial travel. The Qatar Airways investment will enable faster expansion of this fleet and the ability to reach new destinations, including the potential to bring the semi-private model to additional U.S. regions.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest in such unique business as JetSuite and JetSuiteX; we believe that both businesses are complimentary to Qatar Airways business and maintain the core values and customer focus of our own business. We believe that JetSuite and JetSuiteX deliver a truly class-leading service to the U.S. market with a huge potential for development, and we are very excited to invest in this opportunity alongside JetBlue and the other investors."

"As an innovator in private aviation, we are proud to have attracted the attention of one of the world's highest rated and fastest growing airlines," said Alex Wilcox, Founder and CEO of JetSuite and JetSuiteX. "Qatar Airways shares our focus on customers and product. JetBlue and Qatar Airways together are a dream team of investors, and they will allow us to execute our vision of offering a superior service to the forgotten short haul U.S. air market even more quickly."

"JetSuite's innovative JetSuiteX service and customer-focused approach aligns perfectly with our values at JetBlue, which is why we are so pleased that our partners at Qatar Airways are joining us in supporting this venture," said Robin Hayes, President and CEO, JetBlue. "We look forward to seeing JetSuite further grow on the West Coast and beyond to bring additional air travel choices to customers in underserved markets."

This investment further supports Qatar Airways investment strategy, which already includes minority investments in several other international carriers, such as International Airlines Group, LATAM Airlines Group, Cathay Pacific and Air Italy.

About JetSuite

JetSuite provides flying that moves your soul through transparent pricing, efficient operations, acute attention to detail, acclaimed customer service, and industry-leading safety practices. Offering a WiFi-equipped fleet of jets across the U.S., JetSuite was recently ranked #1 in light jet utilization by ARGUS. Under the leadership of CEO Alex Wilcox, a JetBlue founding executive, JetSuite is IS-BAO certified and rated Platinum by ARGUS, the highest possible safety rating in the private jet industry. For information please visit www.jetsuite.com.

About JetSuiteX

JetSuiteX began offering public charter service in April 2016 with regular flights between select West Coast markets. JetSuiteX provides the speed and comfort associated with private jet travel but for the price of a traditional airline seat, including:

Flight departures from private jet terminals so the experience is faster and more comfortable, with no airport terminal delays, security lines, waiting for gates or long walks through terminals;

30-seat regional jets, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' business class service;

Free seat assignments, with power at every seat;

A spacious, soundproofed cabin interior covered in soft leather, and

Free drinks and snacks.

JetSuiteX's luxuriously appointed E-135 jets can also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact JetSuiteX at 800-IFlyJSX. For information, please visit www.JetSuiteX.com.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit www.jetblue.com.

About Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 150 business and leisure destinations. The world's fastest-growing airline will add a number of exciting new destinations to its growing network in 2018, including Thessaloniki, Greece; Cardiff, UK and many more, flying passengers on board its modern fleet of more than 200 aircraft.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named 'Airline of the Year' by the 2017 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named 'World's Best Business Class,' 'Best Airline in the Middle East,' and 'World's Best First Class Airline Lounge.'

Qatar Airways is a member of the oneworld global alliance. The award-winning alliance was named the World's Best Airline Alliance 2015 by Skytrax for the third year running. Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance, oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 150 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.

Oryx One, Qatar Airways' in-flight entertainment system offers passengers up to 4,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more. Passengers flying on Qatar Airways flights served by its B787, A350, A380, A319 and select A320 and A330 aircraft can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the award-winning airline's on-board Wi-Fi and GSM service.

Qatar Airways proudly supports a range of exciting international and local initiatives dedicated to enriching the global community that it serves. Qatar Airways, the official FIFA partner, is the official sponsor of many top-level sporting events, including the FIFA 2018 and 2022 World Cups, reflecting the values of sports as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline's own brand message - Going Places Together.

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world's third largest international cargo carrier, serves more than 60 exclusive freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations globally with more than 200 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes eight Airbus A330 freighters, 13 Boeing 777 freighters and two Boeing 747-8 freighters.

