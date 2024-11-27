Qatar Airways Eliminates Airline Catering Food Waste with LFC Biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader of on-site organic waste management solutions, announced today the successful installation of its LFC-500 biodigester at Qatar Airways. This partnership reinforces Qatar Airways' commitment to sustainability and highlights.

Qatar Airways implemented the LFC-500 biodigester to address the food waste generated by catering operations. The LFC-500 biodigester digests between 175–1500 kg (380–3300 lb) of food waste per day, converting it into grey water that can be safely discharged. This solution reduces the need for landfill waste, lowers transportation costs, and significantly cuts carbon emissions.

"The LFC biodigester at Qatar Aircraft Catering Company exemplifies how advanced technology can seamlessly integrate into large-scale operations to reduce waste, lower costs, and minimize environmental impact," said Shakeel Khaleel, Regional Director of Power Knot Middle East, "We're proud to partner with organizations like Qatar Airways, who share our vision for a sustainable future."

The installation of the LFC-500 biodigester marks a critical step in Qatar Airways' broader environmental initiatives, which include a commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

