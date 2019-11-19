Qatar Airways Selects Gogo for its Inflight Connectivity

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, announced today that it has been selected by Qatar Airways to install the Gogo 2Ku high-speed inflight connectivity solution and live TV on 70 of the airline's aircraft.

2Ku is the industry's leading inflight connectivity solution and delivers a ground-like internet experience for passengers. The launch of high-speed Wi-Fi will be coupled with live TV to passenger devices as well as seatback screens.

The carrier will install 2Ku on its Boeing 787-9, 787-8 and Airbus A380 fleets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Qatar Airways to bring their guests a new inflight connectivity experience with 2Ku," said Oakleigh Thorne, President and CEO of Gogo. "Qatar Airways continues to set the industry benchmark for customer experience, winning the prestigious Skytrax award for World's Best Airline in 2019 for a record fifth time. With 2Ku's superior bandwidth and coverage, Gogo is proud to offer a premium connectivity service in keeping with Qatar Airways' exacting standards."

"Having access to the internet, and being connected and available is critical for passengers, and the demand for bandwidth will only increase," said Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. "We are proud to be able to provide our customers with an excellent connectivity experience with Gogo 2Ku."

Service on Qatar Airways is expected to go live in 2020.

About Gogo:

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2019.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Katie Mahoney Will Davis +1 312-560-5144 +1 917-519-6994 pr@gogoair.com ir@gogoair.com

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

https://www.gogoair.com/

