Qatar Cold Chain Market -- Increase in Demand for Perishable Food Items, Development of Infrastructure, Government's Initiatives to Improve the Logistics Infrastructure in the Country as Part of the 'Qatar National Vision 2030': Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Key Findings

The cold storage market contributed ~70% share to the revenue of the cold chain industry in 2021P, while the cold transport market had accounted the remaining share. However, in near future it is anticipated that the cold transportation market will grow owing to the rising demand for temperature-sensitive products in the country.

High demand for perishable food products such meat and seafood and dairy is expected to drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market in the country. The pandemic has also led to positive growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The overall cold chain market is, hence, anticipating a positive growth rate in the coming years.

Qatar is projected to become the world's second country to allow cell-based meat. The country intends to become a major exporter of plant-based and cell-based products in the region, increasing their dependence on cold chain facilities.

Qatar Freight Master Plan: The Ministry of Transport and Communications is building the Qatar Freight Master Plan, which is expected to be finalized by the end of 2022. The QFMP aims to establish modern infrastructure for freight industry across the country. The aim is to reduce freight traffic on road congestions. It is also preparing a freight route designing guidebook and setting systems and policies relating to freight, its modes and workhours on well-considered routes. The freight industry infrastructure development along with planned freight routes will boost the investments taking place in Qatar's cold chain industry, allowing the sector to grow and witness increased revenue.

Undertaking Long Distance Rail, Passenger and Freight Rail Projects: The Qatar Rail Development Program (QRDP) envisages development of a long distance passenger and freight rail network to connect major centres of population and industries in Qatar and to form part in planned Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway network linking the six countries in GCC (namely, State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kingdom of Bahrain and Sultanate of Oman). Moreover, the project involves the construction of passenger and freight railway line linking the border with Saudi Arabia to Mesaieed and the New Doha Port project on the east coast of the peninsula as well as an inland station known as Doha West International, which will connect to Doha Metro. The establishment of these trade and passenger routes will facilitate the growth of the exports and imports of temperature sensitive products, thereby increasing the reliance on cold warehousing and transportation in the country.

Rising Prevalence of Short Contract Terms: 3PL partnerships and cold storage warehouses requiring clients are availing shorter contract terms. Shortening contract terms is leading to longer contract terms being incentivized. Post-Covid, companies have been hesitant to sign 3-5 years contract commitment. Standard warehouse space and 3PL partnership contract terms are being lowered to 1-2 years to increase the number of customers availing a company's cold storage warehouse facility. JSL is one such company offering short & long term cold warehouse contract facilities.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Qatar Cold Chain Market Outlook To 2026 - Driven By FIFA World Cup 2022's Logistics Demand And Infrastructural Growth Along With A Tailwind Of Technological Development, Qatar Cold Chain Market Experiencing Growth" believe that the Cold Chain market in Qatar is expected to experience positive growth owing to the increase in demand for perishable food items, development of infrastructure and freight routes and government's initiatives to improve the logistics infrastructure in the country as part of the 'Qatar National Vision 2030'. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue during the forecasted period 2021P-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Type of Market

Overall Cold Chain Market

By End-User Application



Meat/seafood





Dairy products





Pharmaceuticals





Vegetables/fruits





Others

Cold Storage

By Temperature



Ambient





Chilled





Frozen



By Ownership



Integrated





Contract

Cold Transport

By Mode of Freight



Land





Sea





Air



By Type of Freight



Domestic





International



By Type of Air Freight



Domestic





International



By Type of Land Freight



Domestic





International

Key Target Audience:-

Cold Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Government Associations

Express Logistics Companies

Industry Associations

Warehousing Companies

E-Commerce Operations

Investors and Private Equity Companies

Logistics Companies

Dairy Companies

Meat and Seafood Companies

Fruits and Vegetables Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021P

Forecast Period: 2021P-2026F

Companies Covered:-

GWC Logistics

Gulf United Cold Stores

Qatar Logistics

Qatar Logistical Services

Tokyo Freight Services

JSL Global

Milaha Cold Storage

Western Gulf Agency

GAC

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Qatar Cold Chain Market Overview

Infrastructure Analysis

Existing and Emerging Technologies

Qatar Cold Chain Market Value Chain

Qatar Cold Chain Market Size by Revenue, 2016-2021P

Qatar Cold Chain Market Segmentation and Segment Future, 2021P-2026F

End User Industry Analysis And Future Growth Potential

Qatar Cold Chain Market Competitive Landscape

Qatar Cold Chain Market Company Profiles of Major Players

Regulatory Environment

Industry Trends and Developments

Industry Issues and Challenges

Analyst Recommendation

Qatar Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2021P-2026F

Qatar Cold Chain Market Analyst Recommendations

Qatar Cold Chain Market

