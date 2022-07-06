Qatar Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players Hyundai Construction Equipment, JCB, Jaidah Heavy Equipment & More

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qatar Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the Qatar construction equipment market and market dynamics for 2022?2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Qatar construction equipment market.



Qatar construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during 2022-2028



KEY POINTS

In 2022, Government increased infrastructure investment for development of road, airports, highways, and stadium for upcoming FIFA World Cup event later in 2022. The Government planned to invest $7 billion for National Vision 2030. The aggressive investment in development of roadways & highways are planned in Doha, Lusail, & Al Wirrah cities of Qatar in 2022.



According to world bank, Qatar's economy is expected to grow by 3-4% in 2022. The country's growth can be hampered in the long run due to over dependency on oil & gas industry. The oil prices are extremely volatile which directly impact the performance of the industry.



Qatar government is investing in various infrastructure, road, and highways projects across the country. The major projects are Sharq crossing project Doha ($12 billion), New Doha Port ($7.4 million), Qatar long distance Railways Project ($3,456 million), Siraj Al Kharsaah Solar Power Project Al-Sahaniya ($462 million), Al Rayyan Stadium ($600 million), Al Bayt Stadium ($192.3 million) & North Field Extension ($500 million).



Qatar's oil & gas industry strongly rebounded in 2021, there was surge in crude oil prices in global market which supported the growth of the industry. Qatar is one of the leading producer and exporter of oil in middle eastern region therefore, surge in oil prices in global market is beneficial for strong economic recovery in 2021.



Ongoing infrastructure and development projects for World Cup 2022 have resulted in sharp growth in demand for crane. The high demand was witnessed in luffing jib crane in 2021. Similar, trend in the demand is expected in due to various mega project in the pipeline under national development plan 2030.





SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The material handling equipment has the largest share in the Qatar market compared to earthmoving & road construction equipment. Large luffing cranes are the most popular equipment in the market. The demand for large luffing cranes increased in recent times, especially after 2019, due to the development of infrastructure and stadiums for the World cup 2022 event.



Segmentation by Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Other Earthmoving Equipment

Segmentation by Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Segmentation by Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Section 2 - the Market Overview

Section 3 - Qatar Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

Section 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Restraints

Trends

Key Economic Regions in Qatar

Section 5: Technology Development

Advent of Technology

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

Section 7- Quantitative Summary

Quantitative Summary

Section 8 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Abbreviations

List of Graphs

List of Tables

Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition

Research Methodology

Research Objective

Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

Companies Mentioned

Hyundai Construction Equipment

XCMG

Zoomlion

Sany

Volvo

Liebherr

JCB

Komatsu

Caterpillar

Kobelco

Yanmar

Tadano

Liu Gong

Qatar Tractors & Equipment Co.

Jaidah Heavy Equipment

Qatar Building Co. Heavy Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7niug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets