Qatar Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023-2028

The conversational commerce industry in Qatar is poised for substantial growth, with a projected annual increase of 22.2%, propelling it to reach an impressive US$1.4 billion by 2023.

Looking ahead, this industry is set to maintain its steady ascent, boasting a commendable CAGR of 18.9% during the period from 2022 to 2028. By 2028, the conversational commerce transaction value in Qatar is expected to surge to an estimated US$3.2 billion.

This comprehensive report offers a meticulous data-centric analysis of Qatar's conversational commerce sector, encompassing a thorough examination of both market opportunities and potential risks. With a wealth of over 50 essential KPIs tailored to the country's context, this report provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, forecasts, and pivotal market share statistics.

The research methodology adheres to industry best practices, ensuring an unbiased analysis, and leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment opportunities in the conversational commerce landscape.

Gain invaluable insights into market trends, end-use sectors, product dynamics, and formulate proactive and lucrative business strategies to capitalize on the burgeoning conversational commerce market in Qatar.

Scope

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

AI-Based Virtual Assistants

Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

Web-Based

App-Based

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

Retail Shopping By Chatbots

Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots

Online Food Service By Chatbots

Media and Entertainment By Chatbots

Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots

Financial Services By Chatbots

Technology Products and Services By Chatbots

Other Sectors By Chatbots

Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants

Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants

Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants

Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants

Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants

Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants

Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging

Online Food Service By OTT Messaging

Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging

Financial Services By OTT Messaging

Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging

Other Sectors By OTT Messaging

Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging

Online Food Service By RCS Messaging

Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging

Financial Services By RCS Messaging

Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging

Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Qatar Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Qatar Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

Software Application

IT Services

Consulting Services

Qatar Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

