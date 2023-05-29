Qatar Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023: A $415+ Million Market by 2028 - Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qatar Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar data center market size is expected reach a value of $418.5 million by 2028 from $264 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% during 2022 to 2028.

This report analyses the Qatar data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Significant investment is being made in building new data centers and upgrading existing ones to meet growing demand and support emerging technologies. The Qatar data center market has around ten operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards.

Increasing priority on energy-efficient and sustainable data centers, driven by concerns about the carbon footprint of the data center industry. The Qatar data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.

Microsoft is the first global hyperscale cloud provider in the region. Many organizations opt for hybrid solutions combining on-premises data centers with cloud services to optimize cost and performance.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Qatar colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Qatar by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Qatar data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Qatar
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 10
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
  • Coverage: 1 City
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Qatar
  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Qatar market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Qatar data center market are MEEZA, Ooredoo, Gulf Data Hub, and Quantum Switch.

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Qatar

  • Historical Market Scenario
  • 10+ Unique Data Center Properties
  • Data Center It Load Capacity
  • Data Center White Floor Area Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
  • Cities Covered
  • Doha and Others
  • List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Investment Opportunities in Qatar

  • Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Qatar Market
  • Investment Opportunities in the Qatar by Area
  • Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Qatar

  • Colocation Services Market in the Qatar
  • Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Al-Balagh
  • Condor Builders
  • Elite Prime Electromechanical Services
  • EGEC Qatar for Engineering Consultations
  • Galfar Al Misnad Engineering & Contracting
  • Medgulf Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Canovate
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Grundfos
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Siemens
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • MEEZA
  • Ooredoo

New Entrants

  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Quantum Switch

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w8j9v

