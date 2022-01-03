Qatar Foundation's Wish Opens Applications For Nurse-led Research Projects With Grant Of $15,000

Applications are open from December 15, 2021 to February 1, 2022. Registered nurses worldwide, who are at any stage of their career, are encouraged to apply via www.wish.org.qa/nursingaward . The winners will be announced on March 1, 2022.

Applicants' research projects may involve clinical care, social care, or education. While prior research experience is not necessary, applicants should have a clear project proposal which aligns to one of the core themes of the upcoming global WISH conference in 2022: COVID-19 legacy, health and sports, wellbeing, sustainability, and disability.

Priority will be given to proposals that:

include a clear description of the project

aim to influence a specific policy or practice

outline the intended/expected impact of the project on patients and/or staff

WISH has been at the epicenter of promoting the empowerment of nursing through its involvement as a founding partner of the global Nursing Now campaign in 2018. Since then, in collaboration with local and global partners, WISH has hosted several leadership courses, symposiums, and workshops with the goal of having the voices of nurses heard when it comes to healthcare policy making.

In 2018, WISH published its report titled "Nursing and Universal Health Coverage (UHC)," which describes how strengthening nursing and midwifery as part of the wider health workforce will enable the rapid, high quality, and cost-effective scaling up of UHC. Just last month, WISH published its report on Nurses for Health Equity, urging rapid investment in nurses and nursing and highlighting how nurses can strategically address the social determinants of health and move toward health equity in healthcare systems and communities.

To read more about the criteria for WISH's new grant, visit www.wish.org.qa/nursingaward.

For more information on WISH initiatives, visit wish.org.qa or follow us on social media @WISHQatar.

