Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry is expected to cross QAR 8,900 Mn by 2025: Ken Research

Recent and upcoming malls in Qatar , such as Mall of Qatar , Tawar Mall, Al Hazm Mall are likely to expand options for Retail Restaurant outlets in the country.

Due to COVID, Online Food Delivery services and concept of Cloud Kitchen is getting extremely Popular in Qatar and is expected to flourish in next 5-10 years

FIFA World Cup 2022: The hosting of FIFA World Cup in Qatar is expected to provide humongous one-time boost to the Retail Restaurant Industry of the country in 2022. More than 3Mn expected Tourists, Spectators and more has prompted many Restaurant Chains to undertake several marketing strategies such as world cup special menus, live screening of the games, etc. as well as partnership strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with Tourist Agencies, Food Aggregators, etc. to tap in the full potential of this one time opportunity. Moreover, Construction projects in the country such as development of New Stadiums (Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and more) or Metro stations will provide great expansion opportunities to QSRs or Cafes.

Increasing prevalence of Cloud Kitchens: COVID has prompted many Restaurant Chains in Qatar to move towards the relatively new concept of Cloud kitchens in the country to minimize cost, maximize Restaurant reach and streamline their delivery process to maintain current customers especially during the times of adverse situations.

New Opportunities for opening of Restaurants: Future growth of this industry will be highly dependent on the growth of the hospitality and leisure sector in Qatar. Based on the recent benchmarks of population demographics and Retail Restaurant outlets across various geographical locations in Qatar, several opportunities exist for setting up of new Fine dining, Casual Dining, QSRs, Cafes or Desert parlors in areas like Muaither, Al Aziziyah and Al Waab, Salwa Road and more due to reasons such as low outlet density per 1000 people, future development prospects in the form of Residential and commercial complexes, etc. in these areas.

The report titled "Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry Outlook to 2025- Hosting of FiFA 2022 Worldcup is Anticipated to Drive Number of Domestic and International Visitors" by Ken Research suggested that the Retail Restaurant Industry of Qatar is expected to grow in the near future due to heavy tourist influx owing to upcoming sports events (FIFA World Cup 2022) in the country. Moreover, initiatives taken by Government under Qatar National Vision 2030 including construction of planned communities, development of new malls and hotels will also play major role in the industry's future growth. The Industry is expected to register a positive five year CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segmentations Covered in Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry

By Type of Outlet (Revenue and Number of Outlets)

Casual Dining Outlets



Fine Dining Outlets



QSRs/Burger Chains



Cafes/Cafeterias



Desert Parlors and Beverages

By Business Model (Number of Outlets)

Franchised Outlet



Casual Dining Outlet





Fine Dining Outlet





QSRs/Burger Chain





Cafes/Cafeterias





Desert Parlors and Beverages



Non- Franchised Outlet



Casual Dining Outlets





Fine Dining Outlets





QSRs/Burger Chains





Cafes/Cafeterias





Desert Parlors and Beverages

By Geographical Locations (Revenue and Number of Outlets)

Al Gharafa



Dafna and West Bay



Al Wakrah and Barwa Village



Al Aziziyah and Al Waab



Abu Hamour , Mesaimeer and Ain Khalid

Muaither



Pearl Qatar



Al Sadd and Al Nasr

Others

Key Target Audience:

Restaurant Chains

Food Aggregators

Catering Companies

Hotel Chains

Potential Market Entrants

Real Estate Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2014-2020

– 2014-2020 Forecast Period – 2020-2025F

Companies Mentioned:

Casual Dining Outlets-

Asha's



Biella



The Noodle House



The Cheesecake Factory



Yasmine Palace



Caravan Bukhara



Burj Al Hamam



Melenzane



Layali



Neo



L'wzaar Sea Food



PF Chang's



Vapiano

Fine Dining Outlets-

La Mar



La Spiga



Hakkasan



Isaan



Nusr-Et



Market by Jean Georges

Cafes-

CAF



Starbucks



Volume Cafe



Café Vergnano



Rosemary Cafe



Coffee Beans and Tea leaf



Caribou Café

QSRs/Burger Chains-

Subah W Masa



Zaatar W Zeit



Elevation Burger



Fat Burger



McDonalds



KFC



Sandwich Factory



Five Guys

Hotel Chains

W Hotel



Intercontinental Doha



Wyndham Grand Regency Doha



Double Tree by Hilton



Ritz-Carlton Doha

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry Market Size by Revenues and Number of Outlets.

Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry Market Segmentation by Location- Revenues (Standalone Restaurant and Hotel Based Restaurant)

Market Segmentation By type of Outlet (Casual Dining, Fine Dining, QSRs, Cafes/Cafeterias, Desert Parlours and Beverages)

Market Segmentation by Business Model (Franchised Outlets, Non- Franchised Outlets)

Market Segmentation by Geographical Location

Regional Concentration of Different types of Retail Restaurant in Qatar

Challenges faced by Qatar Restaurant Industry

COVID Impact on Qatar Restaurant Industry

Cross Comparison of Major Players basis Operational Parameters

Cross Comparison of Major Players basis Business Parameters

Cross Comparison of Major Players based on Operational Ratios

Operating Model of a Casual Dining Restaurant

Analyst Recommendations

Qatar per capita expenditure level

Qatar Tourism Statistics

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry Outlook to 2025

Related Reports

Qatar Catering Services Industry Outlook to 2024 (Third Edition) – Analyzing potential of incumbents to host World Cup 2022

The high ex-pat population coupled with a boom in construction activities has resulted in an uptake of catering services led by industrial (construction) camps over the last 5 years. The trend witnessed upheavals owing to the downturn caused by COVID-19 but is expected to re-gain pre-COVID-19 levels by Q2 2021. Furthermore, the FIFA Football World Cup 2022 is being organized in Qatar, leading to a massive spike and increased adoption of catering services.

Jordan Catering Service Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Catering (Event Catering, Government/Defense Catering, Industrial Catering, Airline Catering, School Catering and Hospital Catering)

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for Jordan catering companies, airline caterers, hotels, industrial caterers, government entities, and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

UAE Catering Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Airline Passengers and Enhancing Digital Technology to Foster Future Growth

The report covers aspects such as the market size of the UAE Catering Services, market segmentation on the basis of the type of contract, length of contract and major end-users of UAE Catering Services Market. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis.

Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Number of Religious Tourists and Growth in the Education and Healthcare Sector to Drive Future

The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Saudi Arabia Catering Services, market segmentation on the basis of type of contract and by major end users (Industrial/Construction, Hospitality, Education, Corporate, Flight, Healthcare and others). The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis.

Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market Outlook to 2022 - by Product Categories (Canned Dairy, Canned Meat, Canned Fish, Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Legumes and Beans and Canned Fruits and Vegetables), by Distribution Channels (Bakalas, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others), by Regional Sales (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca-Medina, Dammam and Others), by End User (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering Companies, Fast Food Outlets and Retail Consumers)

The report is useful for investors, packaged food manufacturers, food ingredient supplier, potential entrants, food retailers and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

