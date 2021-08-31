Qatar Tourism and The Geneva International Motor Show establish partnership to create new Qatar Geneva International Motor Show

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Tourism and The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) announced today a partnership during a press conference held at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), to develop and host the newly designed Qatar Geneva International Motor Show in Doha during 2023.

Qatar Tourism

The partners have hinted that the platform is positioned as a new world-renowned motor show for the Middle East. With much anticipation, exhibitors and fans can now look forward to the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show being held from 19 to 27 February, 2022, as well as the new format that will be taking place in Doha in 2023.

This collaboration is considered a natural fit for a new progressive show, given that GIMS has been pioneering the automotive space since 1905 and has built a strong brand reputation in the sector and that Qatar stands out globally for its outstanding experience offering and infrastructural capabilities. Furthermore, with the forward-looking, glamorous Qatari capital as the backdrop, this show will stand out as an essential calendar event for exhibitors and car lovers from around the globe.

The first edition of the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show 2023 is planned for the autumn, and the organisers intend the event to take place every two years. While the event has already captured the curiosity of the public, the full concept reveal will only be made during GIMS 2022, which will take place from 19 to 27 February 2022. Until then, exhibitors and fans will need to exercise patience while GIMS accelerates to Doha 2023 behind the scenes.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "In line with the national strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, we are expanding our tourism proposition to position Qatar as a world-leading destination and ensure guests enjoy the very best that the Gulf State has to offer.

"In addition to extensive hotel and resort development, the refurbishment and creation of tourism assets and an expanding culinary scene, hosting internationally renowned events is an important pillar of our strategy. We are pleased to partner with the highly distinguished Geneva International Motor Show and look forward to a collaborative relationship to bring this eminent event to our shores."

Maurice Turrettini, President of the Permanent Committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, stated: "We are very proud and honoured that Qatar Tourism has put its trust in us for the conception of the new motor show in Doha. Our partnership is the result of very trusting and constructive talks from day one. The joint forces with Qatar Tourism empower us to focus on the upcoming 91st edition of GIMS in February 2022, where we will be able to gather ideas and learnings for the new motor show in Doha."

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2020 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 85 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora, including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events, including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

