Qatar, UAE And Oman Air Conditioner Services Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape Report 2022-2028

Qatar UAE And Oman Air Conditioner Services Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2022-2028.

The market is anticipated to register growth in the upcoming years owing to increasing government ambitious vision initiatives like Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, Dubai Vision 2030, Qatar National Vision 2030, and Oman Vision 2040 which aims to diversify the economy from oil to non-oil sectors like industrial, commercial and other social infrastructure sectors.

Due to these initiatives, there are numerous upcoming large-scale developmental projects in the pipeline like the building of new hotels, offices, metro rail projects, stadiums, and airports. This would intensify the demand for air conditioner services in Qatar, UAE and Oman during the forecasted period.

Qatar, UAE, and Oman air conditioner services market report thoroughly covers the market by applications and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Qatar, UAE and Oman Air Conditioner Services Market Synopsis

Qatar, UAE and Oman air conditioner services witnessed a modest growth in recent years owing to the increasing focus of the countries on diversifying the economy by reducing reliance on the oil sector and investing heavily in non-oil sectors after the oil price crisis of 2014, which lead to setting up of large-scale commercial buildings, such as economic cities, medical cities, hotels, offices and data centers across the countries.

The market growth slowed in 2020 due to an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which resulted in the complete lockdown bought in force by the governments of the countries to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This led to supply chain disruptions and put a halt to the developmental activities across all the applications. However, there was only a slowdown of growth and no decline in the services market even after the decline in the construction sector as technicians were servicing the existing deployed air conditioners after the easing of lockdown protocols.

Market by Applications Analysis

In terms of applications, the industrial segment garnered 62.1% of the market revenue in 2021. The segment acquired maximum revenue size on account of higher average cost of servicing and more frequency of industrial air conditioner servicing requirements.

Market by Countries Analysis

In terms of countries, UAE have captured 59% of the market revenue in 2021. The country accounted for the largest revenue share in the market on account of large-scale construction projects being carried out in the country.

According to a media report released in Sept 2020, the UAE construction industry is projected to record a CAGR of 6.2% by 2024. Hence, growing construction activities in the country are expected to intensify the demand for air conditioner services in the coming years.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Trends

Market Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Qatar , UAE and Oman Air Conditioner Services Market Revenue Share, By Companies

, UAE and Oman Air Conditioner Services Market Revenue Share, By Companies Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Trane Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Refrigeration Industries Co

LG Electronics Inc.

Eco Gate Technical Services

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

Qatar

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

By Regions

Northern Region

Lusail



Al Khor



Dukhan

Southern Region

Doha



Al Wakrah



Ash Shaqra

UAE

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

By Regions

Northern Region

Ajman



Al Fujairah



Dubai



Ras Al-Khaimah



Sharjah



Umm al-Qaywayn

Southern Region

Al Ain



Abu Dhabi

Oman

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

By Regions

Northern Region

Musandam



Al Buraymi



Ad Dhahirah



AL Batinah



Muscat



Ad Dakhiliyah



Ash Sharqiyah

Southern Region

Al Wusta



Dhofar

