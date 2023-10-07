QatarDebate Center's 'Oasis of Dialogue' in Washington Explores Efforts to Bridge the Gap Between the Government and Muslim Communities in the United States

The panel discussion highlighted challenges faced by Muslims in the U.S. and other countries

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenges confronting Muslim communities in the United States and strategies to foster stronger connections between these communities and the U.S. government were highlighted during an 'Oasis of Dialogue' session organized by the QatarDebate Center in Washington, D.C. on 3 October 2023.

The event, titled "Bridging the Gap: Muslim Communities and Governments in the United States," brought together experts, researchers, and academics in collaboration with the Islam and Muslims initiative.

Oasis of Dialogue 2023 (PRNewsfoto/QatarDebate)
The session is the sixth episode in a series launched by QatarDebate to disseminate knowledge and provide platforms for rich discussions of contemporary issues around the world. It was moderated by QatarDebate's Qatari Ambassador, Mohammed Al Lakhan Al-Marri, a faculty member at Qatar University and a PHD candidate in political science at the University of California, Riverside.

Panelists included Linda Sarsour, former Executive Director of the Arab American Association of New York, Trita Parsi, an expert in Iranian affairs and US foreign policy and a professor of international politics at Johns Hopkins University, and Dr. Dalia Fahmy, associate professor of political science at Long Island University and a visiting researcher at the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights at Rutgers University.

They discussed the challenges facing Muslims in the U.S., especially those relating to identity and religion as well as policies that particularly affect them, such as immigration policies. The panel noted that this discussion comes at a crucial time as the U.S. is facing a "democratic legitimacy crisis", which gives the utmost importance to such discussions and to raising the level of political participation.

Moreover, the panelists touched on the political representation of Muslims in the U.S., and their ability to fight Islamophobia by leveraging their votes in elections, in addition to gaining representation in local sectors, Congress, and the Senate.

The session also highlighted the role of prominent political Islamic figures in the U.S. and internationally who are challenging Islamophobia and promoting societal integration and observed the impact of discrimination faced by Muslims in the U.S. The panelists also discussed the prevailing media trends and reasons behind the gap between Muslim public opinion and government policies.

