QAV AND ECOFLOW ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH CLEAN, RELIABLE ENERGY SOLUTIONS

ELKHART, Ind., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QAV, a national electronics distributor to the RV, marine, and housing industries, is proud to announce a new distribution agreement with EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company. Together, QAV and EcoFlow will provide customers with cutting-edge portable power solutions.

EcoFlow provides individuals and communities with clean and reliable power, empowering people to investigate alternatives to traditional energy sources. EcoFlow's lightweight and compact energy storage solutions are perfect for the RV industry, providing all the energy required to power recreational vehicles without the need for bulky generators or solar cells. The range of EcoFlow products, from small solar panels to large energy storage units, are designed to be easy to use and highly efficient, providing a continuous supply of reliable and consistent power.

"In over 30 years of OEM RV and marine distribution experience, we have never launched a new product line that has garnered this much excitement," said Mark Queener, Business Unit Director at QAV. "With EcoFlow's large engineering group, current product offering, and new products in development, the entire QAV team is very excited to bring this product offering to the OEM markets we serve."

"We're excited to announce this collaboration with QAV that will help us reach customers looking for clean and reliable energy to power their outdoor and mobile adventures," said Brian Essenmacher, Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. "As interest in off-grid living and outdoor experiences continues to increase, we are addressing these demands by providing power that's more accessible than ever."

EcoFlow's commitment to clean and reliable energy has made it a leader in the portable power and renewable energy industry. The company offers a full range of solar and energy storage products for both residential and commercial applications. The user-friendly app makes EcoFlow products easy for customers to track power usage, manage their energy system, and access weather forecasts. EcoFlow also provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to ensure its products are running smoothly.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

About QAV

QAV, a division of Patrick Industries, Inc., is a national OEM electronics distributor to the RV, marine, and housing markets, offering a diverse product base with many name brands such as LG, Insignia, and Hisense. QAV is committed to providing high-quality products that empower customers to live, dream, and explore without limits.

