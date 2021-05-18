Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Announces Non-Surgical Facelift to Take Years off Your Look, Just in Time for the End of the Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending the past year on Zoom, with its magical retouching and soft-light camera features, has been a game-changer for many people's desire to look better, and feel better about the way they look. Now that we are emerging from the glow of our ring lights and computer cameras, it is time to address that picture of perfection in real life.

Introducing the Qazi Cosmetic Clinic signature HD Lift™, the patented, non-surgical facelift that instantly tightens loose skin on the face, neck, or body.

"Rather than the major surgery of facelifts of the past, today, we give patients the more youthful look they seek using a patented threading technique," explains Nadir Qazi, MD, a board certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and an instructor for advanced injections and laser techniques. "There is no knife and very little down time with the HD Lift, and in addition to lifting loose skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the process stimulates collagen production, which continues to refine the work we do through the procedure. Patients are thrilled with the process, results, and healing time. It's a game changer in cosmetic enhancements and it's a perfect way to reintroduce yourself following the work-at-home quarantine."

The Qazi patented HD Lift™ leaves no marks and no scarring, and patients report minimal pain, making it easier now than ever before to lift years off anyone's look. The HD Lift can restore the youthful V shape to the face, lift the skin around the jowls, elevate the brows and eyelids, and tighten skin around the face or body. It gives patients the look they desire with minimal risk, pain, or downtime.

Dr. Qazi's career signature techniques enhance his patients' natural look, rather than the "plumped" or "done" look, unless that is what the patient desires. The HD Lift is no exception. "You come out looking like the you, you want to see when you look in the mirror," says Dr. Qazi. "We can't take Zoom's soft focus with us, so the HD Lift gets us ready to face others in the post-Zoom real world.

