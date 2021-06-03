Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Announces Pain-Free MicroLipo™ to Banish Double Chins and Saggy Skin Just in Time for the End of the Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending the past year on Zoom, with its magical retouching and soft-light camera features, has been a game-changer for many people's desire to look better and feel better about the way they look. Now that we are emerging from the glow of our ring lights and computer cameras, it is time to address that picture of perfection in real life.

Introducing Qazi Cosmetic Clinic MicroLipo™, designed to banish double chins and achieve a picture of perfection, in real life.

Qazi Cosmetic Clinic's customized MicroLipo™ procedures are creative, innovative, and minimally invasive neck tightening and body contouring treatments to firm the stubborn fat and sagging skin keeping your look from achieving perfection. MicroLipo is a breakthrough alternative to invasive liposuction, the most common cosmetic surgery in the U.S.

"The Renuvion® J Plasma used in our MicroLipo is a better, quicker way to remove stubborn fat from the neck, chin, cheeks, lips and other parts of the body. There is no invasive surgery, no large surgical scars, and minimal downtime," says Nadir Qazi, MD, board-certified cosmetic surgeon and founder of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic. "When we combine our unique MicroLipo with Renuvion, we are able to tighten loose, saggy skin for long-lasting results."

"We personalize each client's treatment," says Dr. Qazi. "This mini-liposuction is a more effective procedure for stubborn fat removal, especially in areas that require limited contouring. The results are instantly noticeable. We give our patients the confidence and results they desire to put their best face forward in the in-person world." Dr. Qazi is a specialized cosmetic surgeon who has pioneered signature techniques that enhance his patients' natural attractiveness.

About Qazi Cosmetic Clinic

Located alongside the iconic Pacific Coast Highway in Irvine, Calif., Qazi Cosmetic Clinic delivers a 5-star, luxury med-spa experience. Dr. Nadir Qazi leads a renowned team of licensed physicians specializing in cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery. A board-certified physician, Dr. Qazi is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and an instructor for advanced injections and laser techniques. Celebrities and elite models come to Dr. Qazi seeking his signature technique, which enhances his patients' natural beauty and results in an untouched look. For more information, visit qaziclinic.com .

