QBE Appoints Chris Castaldo Chief Financial Officer, North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an operating division of global insurer QBE Insurance Group Limited, today announced the appointment of Christopher Castaldo as Chief Financial Officer, subject to the completion of regulatory requirements. Castaldo will assume his new role effective March 2020, and also serve as a member of the QBE North America Executive Committee. He will be based in New York and report to Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer, QBE North America.

As CFO, Castaldo will be responsible for leading and shaping the strategy for the division, while driving performance and long-term, profitable growth. At the same time, he'll continue to align the division behind QBE's Global finance goals, focused on protecting and growing shareholder value.

"Chris is a proven leader who a global perspective and deep financial acumen to this critical role," said Jones. "I'm confident that his deep institutional knowledge gives him the lens necessary to continue to transform our finance function, as we continue to evolve our business to build competitive strength in the marketplace and achieve profitable and sustainable growth."

About Chris Castaldo

With nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services and Property & Casualty insurance sector, Chris has been with QBE for eight years. He spent five in the North America division where he served as a leader in both the FP&A and corporate development functions. Prior to joining QBE, Chris spent 5 years at AIG in a series of roles including Director, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development.

In 2017, he was appointed Group Head of FP&A where he helped shape the strategy for the Group and led a number of transformation initiatives. Specifically, he led the Group's business planning process, drove performance management initiatives and supported strategic decisions focused on corporate development and capital management activities.

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

