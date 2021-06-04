QBE Assessment Tool to Help Customers Evaluate Sustainability Risks

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's businesses are being held accountable to a broad range of stakeholders, including customers, employees, and investors regarding their approach to emerging environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

As we celebrate World Environment Day 2021, QBE North America is pleased to announce the QBE Sustainability Self-Assessment tool, to help businesses better understand their impact on the environment and how they can make improvements.

The realities of climate change are being brought to light, fueling an increased emphasis on ESG issues, which is compelling many risk managers to consider such risks for the first time. This is causing some risk managers to alter their strategies without knowing where to start. The QBE Sustainability Self-Assessment tool can help.

"The QBE Sustainability Self-Assessment tool is an exciting effort for QBE because it enables us to share our passion and expertise for sustainability with our customers," said Dan Moore, Chief Operating Officer. "As an organization, we have been focused for some time on sustainable business practices and making a positive contribution to the societies, economies and communities in which we operate."

"External parties have increasing interest in the ESG approaches of the companies they do business with," said Paul Isaac, Senior Vice President of Risk Solutions, QBE North America. "Today, there is a broader understanding of the impact of mishandling ESG risks and it's clear that how a company operates can have a major impact on both its reputation and its performance."

With the QBE Sustainability Self-Assessment tool, customers are asked a series of questions about their business and industry in an online easy-to-use format. Upon completion, customers receive a comprehensive, customized sustainability assessment report, outlining:

Environmental impacts to their business

Key sustainability motivations

The biggest sustainability challenges facing the organization

Foundations of sustainability

Sustainability recommendations across facilities, employee behavior, supply chain, marketing, and communication

The QBE Sustainability Self-Assessment tool is available through participating QBE broker partners or can be requested from QBE directly via QBE Risk Solutions Center).

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2020 of $4.775 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2020 results can be found at www.qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Twitter.

QBE makes no warranty, representation, or guarantee regarding the information herein or the suitability of these suggestions or information for any particular purpose. QBE hereby disclaims any and all liability concerning the information contained herein and the suggestions herein made. Moreover, it cannot be assumed that every acceptable risk transfer procedure is contained herein or that unusual or abnormal circumstances may not warrant or require further or additional risk transfer policies and/or procedures. The use of any of the information or suggestions described herein does not amend, modify, or supplement any insurance policy. Consult the actual policy or your agent for details about your coverage. QBE and the links logo are registered service marks of QBE Insurance Group Limited. © 2021 QBE Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE QBE North America

Related Links

https://www.qbe.com/

