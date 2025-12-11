QBE Automotive Protection partners with Repair Ventures to launch Vehicle Replacement Insurance

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE Automotive Protection, in partnership with Repair Ventures, LLC, has launched a new product for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide their customers with enhanced vehicle protection in the event of a total loss.

VRI offers drivers a brand-new equivalent vehicle following a total loss – regardless of the age or market value of the original car. The product is available following the purchase of a brand-new vehicle.

When a vehicle is written off, standard auto insurance typically pays out the current market value of the car — not what the owner originally paid for it.

Repair Ventures, a leading provider of marketing technology and services for the extended vehicle protection industry, is the exclusive distributor of QBE's new Vehicle Replacement Insurance (VRI).

Shaqeel Hussain, Global Head of QBE Automotive Protection, said: "Vehicle Replacement Insurance reflects our shared commitment to innovating protection products that truly serve drivers' needs. Partnering with Repair Ventures allows us to deliver white-label eCommerce tools, AI-powered marketing automation, and US-based customer service for seamless branded experiences."

Key features of QBE's Vehicle Replacement Insurance include:

Covers the difference between auto insurance payouts and the cost of a new vehicle

Protects against immediate and long-term depreciation

Offsets rising vehicle prices

Optional benefit that reimburses a customer's auto insurance deductible up to $1,000 annually

Flexible Terms each with Fixed Monthly Premiums.

Digital Purchase

Alejandro Cabrera, Chief Marketing Officer at Repair Ventures, emphasized the customer-first approach: "Too often, drivers receive an insurance check that falls short of the true cost of replacing their car. Vehicle Replacement Insurance changes that by providing a brand-new vehicle after a total loss. By combining smart technology with genuine human connection, we're helping OEMs not just protect their customers, but earn their long-term loyalty."

VRI is the result of a close partnership between QBE and Repair Ventures, combining QBE's global underwriting strength with Repair Ventures' proprietary digital platform and OEM expertise and follows QBE's strategic minority investment in Repair Ventures last year.

Mike Wymard, President of Repair Ventures, said: "This investment marks a major milestone in our growth story. We've built a platform that delivers measurable results for OEMs – boosting protection plan conversions, increasing customer lifetime value, and helping brands stay competitive. With QBE's support, we're scaling faster and smarter."

Media Contacts

Alexis Burris +44 203 465 3921 [email protected]

Georgie Hall +44 7890 647 808 [email protected]

Alejandro Cabrera - [email protected]

ABOUT QBE

QBE helps businesses build resilience through risk management and insurance.

QBE European Operations is part of QBE Insurance Group, one of the world's leading international insurers and reinsurers and Standard & Poor's AA- rated. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, QBE's gross written premium for the year ended 31 December 2024 was US$22.4 billion. As a business insurance specialist, QBE European Operations offers a range of insurance products from the standard suite of property, casualty and motor to the specialist financial lines, marine and energy. All are tailored to the individual needs of our small, medium and large customer base.

ABOUT REPAIR VENTURES

Repair Ventures is a trusted growth partner to leading OEMs, driving extended coverage sales with proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and customer-focused innovation. Our turnkey digital platform enables OEMs to seamlessly launch and scale white-label protection plans, backed by QBE Insurance Group, a top-rated global insurer. By combining AI-driven personalization, predictive analytics, and omnichannel marketing, Repair Ventures increases conversion, revenue, and customer loyalty across the ownership lifecycle.

SOURCE Repair Ventures; QBE Automotive Protection