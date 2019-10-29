QBE Extends Title Sponsorship of QBE Shootout Through 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, announced today an agreement in which QBE has extended its title sponsorship of the QBE Shootout through 2022.

A mainstay on the PGA Tour for over 30 years, The QBE Shootout, which is hosted by Greg Norman, will be held December 11 – 15 at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort.

Profits generated from the event are donated to make a positive impact in the world. The QBE Shootout has proudly raised millions of dollars and made significant contributions to a number of meaningful causes including CureSearch, the Wounded Warrior Project and other relief efforts that aid in recovery after natural disasters.

"The QBE Shootout provides an exceptional opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a week of great sportsmanship, entertainment and memorable golf," said Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer of QBE North America. "QBE is pleased to extend our sponsorship as well as our continued partnership with Greg Norman and the PGA in supporting our shared commitment to the community."

"Since 2017, QBE has been an incredible title sponsor of the Shootout, bringing a level of excitement and energy to the tournament that has truly taken it to new heights. The extension of their sponsorship through 2022 is extraordinary for the tournament, golfers and fans and I couldn't be more excited about our continued partnership," said Tournament Host, Greg Norman. "QBE's commitment for the next three years ensures we will be able to attract a world class field, enhance the sponsor and spectator experience and most importantly, grow our charitable giving."

Widely regarded as the PGA Tour's most-watched late season event, the 2019 QBE Shootout will, once again, consist of 24 professionals paired into 12 two-person teams, which will be finalized in early November. To date, this year's field features six players who won during the last PGA Tour season as well as Lexi Thompson, the highest ranked American player on the LPGA, who will compete for the fourth consecutive year.

Jones continued, "On behalf of QBE employees, we thank all the participants and fans and hope that everyone enjoys this momentous event once again!"

Exciting Enhancements

The QBE Shootout has significantly improved since QBE's support in 2017. The addition of Live Fest this year is a great example of that.

Live Fest, a premier music experience, will take place on Saturday, December 14th and will be headlined by Grammy award winning acts Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker. They will be joined by Jordan Davis, Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018, as well as the popular local Ben Allen Band. The concert, to be staged outdoors on the spacious driving range at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, will start following the second round of the QBE Shootout at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 10:00 p.m.

The QBE Shootout fan experience includes the Roofclaim.com Spectator Bridge connecting the 1st hole and 9th hole at Tiburon Golf Club. The Roofclaim.com Spectator Bridge introduced last year, allows fans to enjoy the practice area and 1st tee action then efficiently move to the prime viewing area between holes 8, 9, 17 & 18.

Activities on the grounds include the Family Fun Zone and the Naples, Marco Island & Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau Family Golf Clinic which returns Friday, December 13th at 4:00 p.m. Saturday will be designated the Lee Health—Health and Wellness Day and will begin with the Lee Health 5K at 7:00 a.m. followed by complimentary Fairway Yoga presented by Donation Yoga, Naples on the 18th fairway from 8:00-8:45 a.m. Additionally, health & wellness vendors will be engaging with tournament spectators throughout the day on Saturday in the Hotwire Expo Village.

For the latest QBE Shootout news and information, visit the official tournament website at www.qbeshootout.com, like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/qbeshootout and follow us on Instagram @QBEshootout.

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us , or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

SOURCE QBE North America

Related Links

https://www.qbe.com

