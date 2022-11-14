QBE North America Appoints a New Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Coppola as Chief Underwriting Officer. Laura joins the company with more than 25 years of technical underwriting experience in property casualty insurance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura as Chief Underwriting Officer," said Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer, QBE North America. "Her extensive underwriting expertise and strong leadership background will be essential as we continue to focus on portfolio optimization and strategic decision-making. I am confident her insight and tactical skills will help drive the business forward."

Laura is based in New York, NY and will serve on North America's Executive Management Board. She will be responsible for portfolio optimization and management across QBE North America, leading a fully integrated, efficient and world-class team dedicated to enhancing underwriting practices, processes and governance.

Before joining QBE, Laura held senior underwriting leadership roles with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and Arch Insurance Group.

With a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Stony Brook, and AFSB and RPLU designations, Laura serves on the board of The Bridge, a non-profit organization focused on developing and advancing women in the Financial Lines insurance industry.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.3 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook .

