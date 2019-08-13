QBE North America Appoints Eric Sanders as Head of Claims

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, today announced the appointment of Eric Sanders as Head of Claims, effective immediately. This new position will help drive an experience of excellence for customers by deepening integration across the company's claims operations supporting QBE's Alternative Markets and Specialty & Commercial businesses.

In this role, Sanders will be responsible for directing and providing vision for efficient claims operations by driving the strategic planning and holistic management of claims operations across North America. Reporting to Dan Franzetti, Chief Operating Officer, QBE North America, Sanders will lead QBE's efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable transformation initiatives to increase customer satisfaction and overall performance of Claims Department functions.

"Eric has done a great job managing our Personal and Commercial lines claims as well as our Claims Relationship Management and TPA Management teams," said Franzetti. "With his leadership and the efforts of his teams, we have built a strong reputation in the marketplace for customer service when it matters most to our customers. Adding Specialty claims to Eric's purview will allow us to further build on the excellent reputation we already have in that line of business, supported by the strong leadership of Tom Sheffield, SVP, Head of Specialty Claims."

Sanders joined QBE in 2013 and was most recently serving as SVP, Commercial/Alternative Markets Claims & TPA Management. He has nearly 30 years of experience in claims and has demonstrated a strong track record of success. Before joining QBE, he worked at Fireman's Fund for nearly 20 years in positions of increasing responsibility in both Claims and Risk Services capacities. Before Fireman's Fund, he worked in Claims at Aetna Casualty & Surety.

"It is always a great pleasure to appoint people from within such as Eric to take on greater levels of responsibility and also know they can rely on strong leaders on their team already in place," Franzetti said. "This is all about developing talent and building the best team to support our customers."

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

