QBE North America Appoints James Haggerty Head of Commercial Programs

News provided by

QBE North America

01 Jun, 2023, 09:42 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today QBE North America announced the promotion of James Haggerty to Head of Commercial Programs. Haggerty most recently served as SVP, Underwriting Governance for QBE North America.

In his new role, Haggerty will be responsible for building and strengthening the $1+ billion Commercial Programs portfolio, which includes both Property and Workers' Compensation programs. He will lead the refinement of program business strategy backed by robust operations and quality assurance while enhancing and expanding relationships with program administrators.

Continue Reading
James Haggerty, Head of Commercial Programs, QBE North America
James Haggerty, Head of Commercial Programs, QBE North America

"We're delighted to have a leader of Jim's caliber take on this key position," said Michael Foley, President, Commercial Insurance, QBE North America. "He has deep knowledge of the business from his previous vantage point in the CUO function, and he has proven his ability as a leader in forging highly effective teams and strong partner and customer relationships. With his vision and guidance, I am confident our Commercial Programs team will take their current leadership position in the market to an even higher level."

Haggerty has nearly 30 years of insurance industry experience – 25 of them at QBE and its acquired companies. Prior to his six years as the underwriting governance leader, Haggerty served as the product and underwriting leader for two of QBE's business units. He also has experience as a regional leader and frontline underwriter. Haggerty holds a B.S. from the University of Maine.

About QBE North America 
QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported gross written premiums in 2022 of $7.3 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2022 results can be found at www.qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE QBE North America

Also from this source

QBE North America Provides Tips to Help Businesses Prepare for Hurricane Season

QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge Now Accepting Applications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.