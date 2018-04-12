QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive - Central Region

"As Regional Executive, Kevin is the primary representative of the entire QBE enterprise in the Central Region," said Mark Cantin, President, Field Operations at QBE North America. "We're thrilled to have him come aboard and already know him very well, since he has been serving on our National Advisory Council as the senior representative for Wells Fargo Insurance Services (now USI). Attracting someone of his stature highlights QBE's commitment to its national franchise with a regional structure to better understand customer needs and build the strongest partnerships with agents, brokers and clients."

With more than 30 years in the insurance business, Kevin is a highly accomplished insurance executive with deep knowledge of the business from both carrier and broker perspectives. He joins QBE from Wells Fargo, where over a span of 10 years he served in a variety of senior leadership roles, most recently Head of P&C National Practices and Safehold Special Risk. Prior to Wells Fargo, he served for five years at Marsh as Managing Director of its Midwest-zone casualty practice and as SVP, Risk Management - Casualty. Before Marsh, he was Senior Vice President - Northeast Region at Liberty Mutual. He also held leadership roles at Wausau Insurance, which Liberty Mutual acquired in 1999. Kevin has a bachelor's degree in management, with a specialization in insurance, from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Mr. Brogan noted, "As an integrated specialist insurer, QBE North America impressed me with its agile and tenacious approach to focusing on customer needs and delivering better end-to-end risk management solutions. I am excited to be joining the team to help QBE's trading partners and clients achieve their ambitions."

QBE North America's Central Region includes the states of AR, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE, NM, OH, OK, SD, TX and WI.

QBE North America is an integrated specialist insurer, which is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2017 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2017 results can be found at www.qbena.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbena.com, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

