QBE North America Appoints Kris Hill President, Alternative Markets

The largest of QBE North America's four business groups, Alternative Markets includes QBE's Program business, one of the three largest in the U.S., its Affiliated Agent Personal Lines Business, a top tier participant in new home builders programs, and its wholly owned Westwood Insurance Agency subsidiary, one of the top 10 independent agencies in the U.S.

"Kris has shown great leadership ability and business acumen, strengthening our processes and controls as well as our balance sheet," said Johnston. "With a knack for utilizing our talent and resources effectively, she was integral in driving our strategy as an Integrated Specialist Insurer through the closure of several significant transactions that allowed us to make key investments in our core businesses, including Alternative Markets. Kris' unique ability to deliver and proven track record, both in the industry and during her tenure at QBE, will serve us well as she further builds and strengthens our largest business group in North America."

About Kris Hill

Hill has more than 25 years of experience in customer-facing insurance operations and financial leadership positions. Before joining QBE, Hill most recently served as Executive Vice President, Field Operations, at Liberty Mutual, Surety, after having served for nearly four years as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Liberty Mutual, Surety, and three years as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Liberty Mutual Safeco Insurance. She previously held several positions of increasing responsibility in accounting, finance and operations at Safeco Corporation, Northstar Communications, and Aetna Life & Casualty.

Hill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Connecticut - School of Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and began her career as an Audit Supervisor at Grant Thornton.

About Christopher McGrath

With nearly 25 years of industry experience, McGrath is a seasoned leader with the right balance of both business and financial acumen, which has been developed through his unique and diverse experiences and makes him the right choice to lead this function on an interim basis.

Prior to joining QBE, McGrath most recently served as Director of Finance for Multinational and Commercial Claims/Operations at AIG after having served as the Global CFO for AIG's Specialty business worldwide. Before that, he served in various finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility at AIG as well as Aon, Deloitte & Touche and Arthur Andersen.

McGrath is licensed as a CPA in New Jersey and New York and has successfully passed the FINRA Series 7 and 63 exams required to be a General Securities Registered Representative. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Seton Hall University.

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

