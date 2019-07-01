QBE North America Appoints Risa Ryan SVP to Help Drive Analytics Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is pleased to announce that Risa Ryan has joined the company as SVP—Analytics to lead the development and delivery of analytic services. Based in QBE's New York office, Ryan will be responsible for further strengthening QBE's innovative analytics strategy for North America and cultivating a team to drive the use of state-of-the-art modeling and analysis methods to support business objectives.

"Risa is a proven leader and talented insurance executive who is joining QBE with more than 20 years of leadership, data and analytics experience," said John Beckman, Chief Underwriting Officer, QBE North America.

He continued, "Nurturing a robust analytics ecosystem is critical to how we build for the future, respond to emerging market trends and help our customers manage risk from end to end with integrated solutions. Among the many avenues we are exploring, we see great potential in mining internal and external data and applying Machine Learning, and we're excited to have Risa help power our efforts."

Prior to joining QBE, Ryan spent most of her career at Munich Re America, holding positions of increasing responsibility, with her most recent role as Head of Strategy and Analysis. She was featured in Business Insurance's 2018 Women to Watch and Reaction's 2018 Women in Insurance, and has had articles published in Best's Review.

Ryan is pursuing a PhD at New Jersey Institute of Technology and holds a Master of Science in Predictive Analytics from Northwestern University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Temple University and a Certificate of Business Analytics from Cornell University.

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

