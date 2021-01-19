QBE North America Appoints Two New Non-Executive Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce the appointments of Shamla Naidoo and Sharon Ritchey as Non-Executive Directors of the QBE North America Board. Both will serve on the Audit, Investment, People & Remuneration and Risk & Capital Committees, with plans for Ritchey to Chair the People & Remuneration Committee. These appointments bring QBE North America's total board membership to eight, with Truett Tate serving as Board Chairman.

Together, Naidoo and Ritchey bring decades of leadership in key areas that are vital to the future state of QBE North America such as technology and digital innovation, strategic risk management, growth and operations strategy, and customer experience.

About Shamla Naidoo

Naidoo has over 35 years of experience working in Information Technology and Information Security. She is currently a Managing Partner at IBM, where she advises CEOs, board members and C-suite executives on integrating digital technology and strategic risk management. Prior to her current role, Naidoo was Global Chief Information Security Officer for IBM and held a number of other senior leadership roles at companies including Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Northern Trust Corporation and WellPoint Inc. She holds a Diploma, Management Information Systems from the South African Institute of Management, a bachelor's with double majors in Information Systems and Economics, University of South Africa and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Illinois, John Marshall Law School.

About Sharon Ritchey

Ritchey has over 30 years of experience in insurance and financial services focusing on growth, operations, data & analytics, digital, technology and customer experience. She currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer for Enlighten Operational Excellence, a global firm focused on helping businesses achieve high performance through engaged people and greater visibility of operations. Ritchey also has served as Head of Enterprise Change for T. Rowe Price; Senior Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer at AXA US and in various senior executive roles at The Hartford, GE Capital and Citi. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Eastern Kentucky University and MBA's from both Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and Eastern Kentucky University.

Tate said: "It is my great pleasure to welcome Shamla and Sharon to the QBE North America Board. As we continue to drive our efforts to innovate and build best in class digital capabilities for our customers, Shamla's deep expertise in technology will bring invaluable insight and perspective to our strategic discussions."

He continued, "Sharon has enjoyed an outstanding executive career in the insurance industry and financial services sector with a true focus on customers. Her appointment will further deepen the insurance and underwriting expertise of the QBE North America Board. As QBE North America continues to drive a culture of innovation, underwriting excellence, customer-focus and high-performance, driven by engaged employees, the Board is excited to leverage the new insights and fresh perspective of these two proven leaders."

About QBE North America

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

SOURCE QBE North America

Related Links

http://www.qbe.com

