QBE North America Donates 95,000 3M Masks to US Hospitals to Aid in Battle Against COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced it will help support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating 95,000 3M standard ear loop face masks to hospitals around the country.

The masks were part of QBE North America's emergency preparedness supply and will be donated to a number of hospitals and medical facilities facing shortages in communities countrywide including Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Hartford HealthCare for use at Hartford Hospital, and New York Presbyterian in New York City.

"As we all work through the uncharted territory of this devastating outbreak, we are doing everything we can to help those affected by COVID-19," said Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer, QBE North America. "While this evolving situation is new, caring about the health and well-being of our employees, customers, partners and communities is not new—it's part of our culture. This donation serves as a sincere thank you to our healthcare workers, who are working tirelessly on the front lines of this battle."

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

SOURCE QBE North America