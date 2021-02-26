QBE North America Earns 5-Star Excellence Award for Workers' Compensation from Insurance Business America

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is honored to have earned Insurance Business America's 5-Star Excellence Award for Workers' Compensation.

To determine 5-Star status, IBA surveyed thousands of brokers and program partners within its network. Throughout the 15-week research process, carriers were measured on the strength of their relationships with brokers and partners, ability to handle claims, underwriting expertise, loss control, and the strength of the individual products they provide.

"It's exciting to see our strong partnerships and focus on worker safety recognized," said Kris Hill, President of Alternative Markets at QBE North America. "Through our trusted relationships with our partners and our technology innovation, we work hard to offer meaningful Program solutions across a variety of niche markets. In Workers' Compensation, we recently leveraged AI technology via a mobile app to analyze videos of worker activities, such as stocking shelves, to identify and address stress points that could lead to injury. This solution is good for the customer and good for business."

Tom Fitzgerald, President of Specialty & Commercial at QBE North America, added, "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed attention to worker health and safety, and we have been working very closely with our customers and broker partners to help them manage the evolving risk. These efforts could include providing guidance on reducing risks associated with new working arrangements, quickly reassessing coverage needs based on the fluctuating size of the workforce, and taking advantage of the latest technological advancements."

QBE North America writes Workers' Compensation both through its Alternative Markets business with its Program Administrator partners, and through its Specialty & Commercial business with its limited and preferred broker network.

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2020 of $4.8 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2020 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

SOURCE QBE North America