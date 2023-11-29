QBE North America Employees Take Over 17 Million Steps to Raise More Than $50K for Cerebral Palsy Research

News provided by

QBE North America

29 Nov, 2023, 14:19 ET

More than 100 employees participated to aid Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth straight year, QBE North America employees participated in STEPtember, a month spent taking millions of steps to raise funds for Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF). Collectively,102 employees took 17,222,803 steps and with the help of the QBE Foundation raised more than $50,000 during CPARF's annual flagship fundraiser.

Initially, CPARF's mission focused solely on funding US-based research for cerebral palsy — the world's most common lifelong physical disability, affecting one million people in the US and 18 million globally. Despite its prevalence, cerebral palsy is often underfunded and overlooked in the research space. The QBE team wanted to help close this gap and has now raised more than $150,000 during their corporate partnership with CPARF.

Since research takes years and people with cerebral palsy need solutions now, CPARF broadened its mission in 2022 and launched Remarkable US, part of the global Remarkable program. As the only US-based, nonprofit-funded assistive technology startup accelerator, Remarkable US enhances everyday life through technology for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities. As Remarkable US Director Molly Levitt explained, the 2023 six-company cohort is "solving some major challenges for people with disabilities and we believe that Remarkable can help ensure that people with disabilities are able to get access to these innovations quickly and affordably." 

"QBE is proud to participate in STEPtember and contribute to CPARF and Remarkable's mission," said Jessica Clifton, Head of Risk Challenge, QBE Group Enterprise Risk Management and Co-Captain of the QBE North America STEPtember Team. "Not only do we support research into treatments and early detection for cerebral palsy, with Remarkable we can also help raise funds to provide practical solutions to people living with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities."

CPARF and QBE are continually committed to making the world more open, accessible, and inclusive for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities, and they are proud to work together to make it happen.

About QBE North America
QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in the first half of 2023 of $5 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook

About Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation
Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation funds life-changing research to change what's possible for people with cerebral palsy, implements proven science, and advances innovation to benefit all people with disabilities. Learn more at cparf.org and register your interest to join STEPtember 2024 at STEPtember.us.

SOURCE QBE North America

Also from this source

John Livatino Joins QBE North America as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability

John Livatino Joins QBE North America as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability

QBE North America today announced that John Livatino has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability, reporting to...
With Harsh Winter Ahead, QBE North America Encourages Businesses to Take Essential Steps to Prepare

With Harsh Winter Ahead, QBE North America Encourages Businesses to Take Essential Steps to Prepare

The official start of winter on December 21 serves as an important reminder for businesses to ensure they are prepared for below freezing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.