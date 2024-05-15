QBE North America Launches Enhanced, Gender-Equal Parental Leave Employee Benefits

New program, Balanced Beginnings, provides between 12-22 weeks paid parental leave

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the launch of Balanced Beginnings, its enhanced paid parental leave program, offering employees a minimum of 12 weeks available to all parents on a gender-equal basis and inclusive of adoption, birth, fostering and surrogacy.

Balanced Beginnings puts QBE North America at the forefront of parental leave benefits in the US insurance industry, providing up to 22 weeks of paid leave, depending on the circumstances in growing your family, with 12 of those weeks available to all parents on a gender-equal basis, inclusive all family dynamics whether it be adoption, birth, fostering or surrogacy.

"As a working parent, I have experienced the complexities that come with managing a growing family and career – it can be a tough balancing act," said Julie Wood, Chief Executive Officer at QBE North America. "I think it's key that our employees feel confident we'll support not just their professional development, but their family goals as well, and this enhanced benefit is another step in our prioritization of our people's needs."

Parental leave benefits are available to all QBE North America employees from their first day of employment and can be taken flexibly within the first year of their child's arrival. Balanced Beginnings complements the company's full array of benefits that support families: adoption and surrogacy reimbursement, coverage for infertility treatments and two weeks of paid caregiver leave annually to care for a sick family member.

"We recognize the role employers can play to help equalize gender roles, normalize taking time off to grow a family and make the workplace a more family-friendly environment," said Rachel Pollack, Chief Human Resource Officer at QBE North America. "I'm particularly proud of Balanced Beginnings because through it we are able to recognize the beauty in diverse family dynamics and support all parents."

Learn more about how QBE North America is committed to creating an inspiring future for employees in a supportive, flexible and inclusive workplace. To explore career opportunities, visit QBE.com/us .

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2023 of $7.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE QBE North America