QBE North America Launches New Cyber Insurance Program with Converge

News provided by

QBE North America

27 Jul, 2023, 10:57 ET

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the launch of a cyber insurance program with new MGA, Converge, acting as program administrator. The program will be broken down into two separate distribution structures, each with a distinct revenue focus and cyber security data access formation.

  • ConvergeElements™ offers primary and excess cyber coverage through select agents and brokers for companies with up to $100 million in revenue. Converge's proprietary technology platform allows it to ingest and collate data from applications, external system scans, underwriting and claims workspaces, insured/broker portals, analytics workspaces, and other specialized data sources to underwrite cyber risks more swiftly and effectively.
  • ConvergeConnect™ offers primary cyber coverage through prequalified technology provider partnerships for companies with up to $750 million in revenue. These partners provide Converge with access to insured-specific behind-the-firewall security and underwriting data to provide best-in-class customer solutions leveraging unmatched insights on cybersecurity posture.

"Converge's unique ability to access and analyze detailed cyber risk information aligns perfectly with our control-based underwriting approach," said Danielle Librizzi, Head of Professional Liability and Financial Lines Programs, QBE North America. "Furthermore, Converge's operational efficiency allows us to target small business through the program, complementing business we write through our retail Cyber practice."

Tom Kang, CEO, Converge, added, "We're thrilled to partner with QBE North America given their experience and reputation in the cyber insurance market. Their product, underwriting and claims expertise have proven invaluable as we have set up the program, and we are excited to help them tap the growing need for cyber protection for small and mid-sized enterprises in the U.S."

Cyber coverage through the Converge program will be provided on a non-admitted basis through QBE North America's A.M. Best "A" rated insurance companies.

More information about the program is available at qbe.com/us/specialty/converge.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2022 of $7.27 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook

About Converge

Converge fuses cyber insurance, security and technology to provide businesses with clear, confident cyber protection. Deploying a proprietary data ecosystem underpinned by expert underwriting, it provides risk solutions that deliver high-value strategies with improved outcomes. Converge's philosophy is that insurance needs the right elements and personalized approach to mitigate risk. By partnering with its policyholders, Converge precisely formulates their business needs so they can confidently become cyber secure. Converge is headquartered in New York and operates across the U.S. Learn more at convergeins.com

SOURCE QBE North America

Also from this source

QBE North America purchases renewable electricity in Marblehead to reduce carbon footprint

QBE North America Gifts $25,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.