QBE North America Launches Organ Transplant Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an integrated specialist insurer, is pleased to announce the launch of an enhanced Organ Transplant (OT) product, designed to provide policyholders with nationwide access to transplant Centers of Excellence and Transplant Nurse Navigators.

QBE's solution for Organ Transplant provides policyholders with insurance coverage for all major solid organs (heart, lungs, liver, kidney, pancreas, intestines), as well as bone marrow and stem cell transplants. As part of QBE's Accident & Health business unit, the OT product rounds out A&H's product offering to support the specialized needs of self-insured employers.

Through our commitment to share our expertise and respond to customer needs, the Organ Transplant product is being led by John Richert, Vice President, A&H Underwriting Leader. John has vast experience in all aspects of OT including Underwriting, Medical Management, Transplant Network, and Coverage Guidelines for the product.

"Being able to integrate highly qualified advocacy and support services into the product ensures we are providing the best possible patient experience. Additionally, policyholders enjoy the financial advantage associated with funding transplant risk in a separate policy instead of their stop loss coverage. Everyone benefits," says John Richert.

Currently available in 38 states, Organ Transplant applies our unique expertise and leverages John's experience of over 15 years in the industry to deliver specialized solutions for customers.

"We are excited to fully launch QBE's solution for Organ Transplant. We believe we can add value to our current and future clients by including this offering in our portfolio. This coincides with the addition of John Richert to the A&H team. John brings a wealth of experience in transplant insurance and will lead us in this endeavor," says Steven Gransbury, President, QBE Accident & Health.

Suite of coverages include:

All major solid organs (heart, lungs, liver, kidney, pancreas, intestines), bone marrow, stem cell and cord blood transplants

Benefit period starts at evaluation

Travel, lodging and meals benefits

Coverage for all clinical trial phases

Post-transplant drugs

Coverage up to 365 days after transplant for follow-up and care of complications

