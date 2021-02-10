QBE North America Launches QBE Custom Property to Provide Mid-Size Companies Highly Flexible, Tailored Insurance Coverages for Their Unique Needs

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announces its new QBE Custom PropertySM product, offering state-of-the-art coverage based on feedback from brokers and customers as well as a comprehensive market analysis supported by artificial intelligence.

As a result, the product takes a highly modular approach that gives brokers and QBE underwriters the unique ability to precisely tailor a program for each individual customer. Overall, QBE Custom Property contains 33 additional coverages, 50 Property endorsements, and 22 Crime endorsements.

Highlights of the new product offering include:

A First Party Cyber coverage endorsement which provides coverage for business interruption, data recovery and incident response service expenses, per network security event

"Mid-size businesses face rapidly evolving and complex property risks," said Tom Fitzgerald, President of Specialty & Commercial at QBE North America. "Our new property policy responds by providing comprehensive coverage in a very flexible, modular policy structure. It shows our commitment to mid-size businesses and will play a central role in our suite of property & casualty products as we look to grow our presence in this important market segment."

QBE Custom Property is initially available in 29 states for new business policies effective March 1 and renewal policies effective April 1. QBE plans to expand the product to all 50 states, subject to regulatory approvals.

"We're pleased to report that feedback from our brokers who have seen the new product has been very positive," said John Beckman, Chief Underwriting Officer at QBE North America. "Our use of Bold Penguin's RiskGenius artificial intelligence platform, which we have fully integrated with our systems, really helped with the development. It enabled us to quickly and thoroughly compare key policy terms and conditions in the marketplace and deeply drill down to the specific nuances of the coverages available. Combining this offering with our risk services and claims expertise will help better position our customers to manage the risks they are facing today and tomorrow."

More information about the features of QBE Custom Property is available at qbe.com/us.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

