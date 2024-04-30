QBE North America Launches Specialized Healthcare Liability Practice, Including New Miscellaneous Medical Product

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the launch of its Healthcare Liability practice, a suite of coverages designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations. The practice, which consists of a dedicated team and core products, is part of QBE's longstanding commitment to help customers manage evolving risks and foster resilience.

"With our Healthcare Liability practice, we see a tremendous opportunity to leverage the extensive experience of our team that is grounded in expert underwriting to meet the unique needs of our complex customers," said John Livatino, QBE's Senior Vice President, and Head of Healthcare Liability. "It will allow us to deepen our relationship with brokers and offer the flexibility to provide tailored solutions to clients."

QBE's flagship Miscellaneous Medical Liability product is the first of a larger suite of solutions the insurer has created to fit the diverse needs of healthcare professionals.

The Miscellaneous Medical Liability policy offers a wide range of coverages, including:

Professional Liability

Physical & Sexual Misconduct Liability

General Liability

Employee Benefits Liability

Errors & Omissions (E&O)

Tech & Media Liability

Excess/Umbrella

"Our team has an unmatched reputation, and we are dedicated to building strong partnerships and delivering value through expertise, innovation and outstanding service," said Livatino. "QBE North America is focused on the risk, so healthcare providers can focus on delivering quality care to their patients."

More information about QBE's Healthcare Liability practice is available at qbe.com/us/healthcare-liability.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2023 of $7.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE QBE North America