QBE North America Launches the QBE Possibilities Fund to Foster Collaborative Climate Solutions

News provided by

QBE North America

24 Jan, 2024, 09:57 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America proudly announces the launch of the QBE Possibilities Fund, an innovative initiative dedicated to supporting and fostering collaborative early-stage climate solutions that are seeking to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future.

"With today's climate challenges, collaboration, partnerships and strategic capital allocation are essential to support early-stage climate innovations," said David Mulligan, Chief Operating Officer, QBE North America. "Our goal is to work together to nurture and advance these technologies, supporting their transition into practical solutions."

The QBE Possibilities Fund operates by providing philanthropic capital and building partnerships for impact-first investments through ImpactAssets, a donor-advised fund based in the US. The primary mission of the QBE Possibilities Fund is to help accelerate the development and adoption of climate solutions with the potential to have a significant impact on future climate resilience and stability. Collaborating closely with funders, partners, and innovative early-stage companies, QBE aims to contribute expertise and resources through the QBE Possibilities Fund in an effort to collectively address climate challenges and enhance global resilience.

The QBE Possibilities Fund has already contributed to two strategic investments:

  • Azolla Ventures: A blended capital fund launched by Prime Coalition that focuses on solutions with profound climate impact potential.
  • ReGen Ventures: An early-stage fund investing in regenerative technologies, particularly in the areas of food and agriculture, materials and products, and decarbonization.

"Our mission is to fund breakthrough climate innovations that might not be launched without catalytic support," said Matthew Nordan, General Partner, Azolla Ventures. "Bringing corporate expertise and networks to these start-ups is critical for early-stage ventures when it comes to their speed of development and long-term success."

The QBE Possibilities Fund is committed to responsible environmental stewardship by leveraging philanthropic capital to help navigate early-stage risk and catalyze follow-on investment. This approach underscores QBE's dedication to supporting climate solutions and contributing to the growth stages of emerging climate technologies.

"ReGen Ventures is thrilled to partner with QBE North America via the QBE Possibilities Fund" said Dan Fitzgerald, Managing Partner, ReGen Ventures. "At ReGen Ventures we are obsessed with the potential for regenerative technologies to enrich the lives of people everywhere. We partner with founders daring to build regenerative technologies that redefine critical systems such as food, agriculture, materials, buildings and nature-based decarbonization. Contributions from the QBE Possibilities Fund will help us to drive the requisite capital and talent investment required to radically improve lives within our communities for the better and lead us towards a brighter tomorrow."

About QBE
QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in the first half of 2023 of $5 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook

SOURCE QBE North America

Also from this source

QBE North America Employees Take Over 17 Million Steps to Raise More Than $50K for Cerebral Palsy Research

QBE North America Employees Take Over 17 Million Steps to Raise More Than $50K for Cerebral Palsy Research

For the fifth straight year, QBE North America employees participated in STEPtember, a month spent taking millions of steps to raise funds for...
John Livatino Joins QBE North America as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability

John Livatino Joins QBE North America as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability

QBE North America today announced that John Livatino has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability, reporting to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.