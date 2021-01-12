QBE North America Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Help Improve Employee Safety

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce a partnership with VelocityEHS®, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, to offer its Humantech® Industrial Ergonomics software as a service. This software delivers innovative, AI-based sensorless motion-capture technology to QBE customers, enabling them to recognize employee ergonomics issues in the workplace in real time.

Musculoskeletal disorder injuries (strains and sprains) are a leading cause of workplace injuries for companies and their employees across the United States.i These injuries are often painful, debilitating, and can be expensive.

With embedded artificial intelligence powered by decades of professional analytical ergonomics experience, this new solution is available virtually or via onsite consultations. Once a report is generated, QBE's Global Risk Services' consulting team can provide tailored solutions to help prevent worker injuries.

"Poorly-designed workplaces not only cause employee injury and stress; they can lead to long-term pain, absenteeism, and loss of productivity. Anyone looking to accurately and quickly assess jobs for musculoskeletal disorder risk can benefit from this new technology," said Paul Isaac, Senior Vice President and Loss Control Leader.

"VelocityEHS is leading the movement to interventional, or Active EHS technologies in the workplace. Our Humantech Ergonomics offerings are a clear example of how we are leveraging the power of machine learning, our proprietary data sets and exclusive algorithms to move from documentation to mitigation, providing orders of magnitude more value for our customers," said John Damgaard, VelocityEHS CEO.

Why motion capture?

Accurate - Eliminates the variability of human error that comes with traditional, observation-based methods.

- Eliminates the variability of human error that comes with traditional, observation-based methods. Fast - Reduces the ergonomics assessment process from hours to just minutes.

- Reduces the ergonomics assessment process from hours to just minutes. Precise - Obtains greater fidelity and gather more data than the human eye can see.

- Obtains greater fidelity and gather more data than the human eye can see. Easy - No in-depth training is needed, and no extra equipment, sensors, or wearables are required.

How does it work?

Take a video of an operator performing a job or task.

Upload it to the Humantech Industrial Ergonomics software. Through artificial intelligence and computer vision, the software recognizes body segments and records joint angles, frequencies, and durations of the postures during movement.

Receive results in minutes. The output displays a skeletal overlay on the original video and indicates the risk levels in colored lines.

QBE's Global Risk Solutions teams are industry leading experts in risk and delivering loss prevention and loss protection services. Our focused commitment to service and technical acumen helps customers identify, evaluate and reduce their potential for losses and business risk. By getting to know our customers, their business operations, priorities and concerns, we can help deliver the best possible outcomes.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters the most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us , or follow QBE North America on Twitter .

QBE makes no warranty, representation, or guarantee regarding the information herein or the suitability of these suggestions or information for any particular purpose. QBE hereby disclaims any and all liability concerning the information contained herein and the suggestions herein made. Moreover, it cannot be assumed that every acceptable risk transfer procedure is contained herein or that unusual or abnormal circumstances may not warrant or require further or additional risk transfer policies and/or procedures. Please note that any referrals to service providers should not be construed as recommendations as we cannot provide any representation or warranties regarding work done by others. Further, we are not requiring that you use the listed service providers as you are free to choose if this or another vendor meets your needs. The use of any of the information or suggestions described herein does not amend, modify, or supplement any insurance policy. Consult the actual policy or your agent for details about your coverage.

QBE and the links logo are registered service marks of QBE Insurance Group Limited. © 2020 QBE Holdings, Inc.

i U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, htps://www.osha.gov/ergonomics

