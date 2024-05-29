QBE North America Named a Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace for 9th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to be named a recipient of the Adoption-Friendly Workplace Award from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption for the ninth consecutive year. The company ranked 46 out of the top 100 organizations recognized this year (a jump from 83rd in 2023) and topped the list in the insurance category.

QBE supports employees' efforts to grow their families through adoption by offering employees a minimum of 12 weeks paid parental leave through its Balanced Beginnings program, and up to $15,000 financial reimbursement. Additionally, all working parents receive guidance on preparing for parental leave and returning to work, back-up childcare options for when regular care is unavailable, as well as childcare discounts, special needs assistance and educational advising.

"As an industry leader in providing family-friendly benefits and programs, we're proud to be named a top Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation as it recognizes our support of all paths to parenthood," said Rachel Pollack, Chief People Officer, QBE North America. "Our Adoption Assistance Program underscores our commitment to offering meaningful resources for employees welcoming children into their families through adoption."

Since 2007, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has compiled an annual list of the top adoption-friendly workplaces. Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces are determined by an analysis of financial assistance and paid leave for families who adopt, based on surveys completed by employers. View the complete list of 2024 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces and other adoption resources for employers.

