QBE North America Names Industry Veteran Tom Fitzgerald as President, Specialty & Commercial

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Fitzgerald will report to Todd Jones, QBE North America Chief Executive Officer. One of the largest businesses within QBE North America, the Specialty & Commercial division consists of a diverse portfolio of commercial property and casualty and specialty products and services focused on meeting customer needs across a broad array of segments and risk categories.

By leveraging our unique industry expertise and insurance solutions, Fitzgerald will be responsible for creating a future-focused organization that maximizes QBE's unique limited and preferred distribution strategy to grow the organization.

"With nearly three decades of experience, Tom is proven leader and has a powerful reputation for his ability to develop and leverage risk and insurance solutions to aid clients in mitigating their exposures, while also developing new revenue and growth opportunities," said Todd Jones, CEO of QBE North America. "He's an innovator who has made important contributions to the industry and I am confident that he will successfully lead this critical business into the future and have a positive impact on the overall organization." Tom will formally join QBE in February.

About Tom Fitzgerald

Prior to serving as Chief Executive Officer of Aon Risk Solutions' global broking operations, Fitzgerald held many leadership positions throughout Aon. Fitzgerald also served as Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Retail Operations at Aon Risk Solutions since June 20, 2014. Previously, he served as Chief Broking Officer at Aon's U.S. Commercial Risk, President of Aon Private Risk Management and spearheaded Aon's entry into the technology industry with the creation of the Aon Risk Solutions Technology Practice.

About QBE

QBE North America, an Integrated Specialist Insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2018 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2018 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

